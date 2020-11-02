OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is working on a forward-looking and transformative agenda to renew relationships with Indigenous peoples. Indigenous groups are working to rebuild their nations in a manner that responds to their priorities and the unique needs of their communities. This was also a key recommendation of the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples, and is an objective outlined in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced the fourth Call for Proposal for eligible Indigenous groups seeking to rebuild their nations in a way that responds to their priorities and the unique needs of their communities. The Nation Rebuilding Program is an important step forward in advancing reconciliation and self-determination of Indigenous peoples; improving well-being and economic prosperity; and developing healthier, more sustainable communities.

Through the Nation Rebuilding Program Indigenous groups can: model and implement structures of governance; re-establish connections within nations and between cultural groups; advance constitutional reforms and laws; re-establish a common voice; and, build collective understanding of their history, traditions, laws and customary governance institution.



The Nation Rebuilding Program was first announced in Budget 2018 with an investment of $100 million over five years. It is an important step to advancing reconciliation and advancing Indigenous peoples vision of self-determination. Currently in its third year of funding, the Nation Rebuilding Program provides support for nation rebuilding efforts that contribute to increased capacity at the larger nation level.

"Nation re-building is essential to realize the vision of true Nation to Nation relationships. The Government of Canada provides support for Indigenous groups seeking to rebuild their nations in a manner that responds to their priorities, the unique needs of their communities and traditional legal practices and customs. We encourage Indigenous groups to apply to the Nation Rebuilding Program to begin the work essential to improve well-being and build more sustainable communities on their path to self-determination."

$20 million in Nation Rebuilding Program funding has been made available annually for five years starting in 2018-19 and closing in 2022-2023.

in Nation Rebuilding Program funding has been made available annually for five years starting in 2018-19 and closing in 2022-2023. Recipients eligible to receive funding under this program are the following:

Indigenous nations entities (as self-defined and representing nation-based collectives - could be linked by cultural or linguistic background, geographical area or historical treaty lines).



nation member communities or member organizations on behalf of nation entities.



Section 35 rights-bearing Métis entities,



national and regional Indigenous organizations, and



self-governing Indigenous governments.

