Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced two new co-chairs of the Advisory Body:

Simon Donner , Climate Scientist and Professor, University of British Columbia

, Climate Scientist and Professor, Sarah Houde , Chief Executive Officer, MileBox

Dr. Donner and Ms. Houde are two of the 14 original Advisory Body members, appointed in February 2021, when the Government of Canada launched the Net-Zero Advisory Body.

The Net-Zero Advisory Body is mandated under the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act to provide independent advice to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change on how Canada can achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. The Advisory Body also develops advice for nearer-term emissions reduction targets (including for 2035) and climate plans.

The Net-Zero Advisory Body provided expert advice for the development of the 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan, released in 2022. The Advisory Body's timely advice is communicated through annual reports and additional advice submissions to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, which are also made available to the public.

Currently, the Government of Canada is recruiting new members for the Advisory Body and is encouraging all qualified Canadians to apply. If you are First Nations, Métis, or Inuit, and you are interested in the work of the Net-Zero Advisory Body and have climate change-related expertise, the Government of Canada encourages you to apply for an appointment to the Advisory Body. The same is true if you are Black or a member of a racialized community, a person with a disability, identify as part of the 2SLGBTQI+ community, or a youth (aged 18 to 29). The selection process will ensure that the Net-Zero Advisory Body reflects Canada's diversity in terms of linguistic, regional, and employment equity groups.

"The Net-Zero Advisory Body has made significant contributions to Canada's climate change planning and policymaking efforts. I extend warm congratulations to its new co-chairs—both long-established members of the Advisory Body—who I am confident will provide strong leadership and direction to this respected group of experts. We look forward to continuing to work with the Net-Zero Advisory Body and receiving its advice on issues related to Canada's path to net-zero emissions by 2050."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Research shows us that slowing climate change is a net winner, not just in terms of our health and that of the environment, but in terms of jobs and the economy. I am honoured to be part of a team advising the federal government on how to make the transition to a net-zero world, and to do so in a way that is fair to all Canadians."

– Simon Donner, Co-Chair, Net-Zero Advisory Body

"The transition to carbon neutrality is by far the most important issue of our era. We absolutely must succeed in reversing the trend if we are to achieve our goals. I will devote all my energy to achieve this and work tirelessly to reach out to all communities in Canada to understand their realities, identify the best paths, and advise the Canadian government in this matter, in collaboration with the other members of the Net-Zero Advisory Body."

– Sarah Houde, Co-Chair, Net-Zero Advisory Body

The Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act received Royal Assent on June 29, 2021, and formalized Canada's commitment to net zero by 2050. The Act ensures transparency and accountability as the government works to deliver on its targets. It also requires public participation and independent advice to guide the Government of Canada's efforts.

received Royal Assent on , and formalized commitment to net zero by 2050. The Act ensures transparency and accountability as the government works to deliver on its targets. It also requires public participation and independent advice to guide the Government of efforts. Under the Act, the Government of Canada must set a national emissions reduction target for 2035 by no later than December 1, 2024 .

must set a national emissions reduction target for 2035 by no later than . The Act established the Net-Zero Advisory Body to provide the Minister of Environment and Climate Change with independent advice on achieving net-zero emissions and to engage with Canadians on reaching this goal.

The Governor in Council appoints the members of the Net-Zero Advisory Body on the recommendation of the Minister and sets their remuneration. The Net-Zero Advisory Body is composed of no more than 15 members, who are appointed on a part-time basis for a renewable term of up to three years.

The Minister announced the initial members on February 25, 2021. Members bring a wide range of experience, including from the transportation, clean technology, agriculture, conservation, electricity, and not-for-profit sectors.

. Members bring a wide range of experience, including from the transportation, clean technology, agriculture, conservation, electricity, and not-for-profit sectors. The 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan provides a roadmap for Canada to meet its 2030 emissions reduction target and puts in place the building blocks needed to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

