The Government of Canada marks one year since the historic and tragic floods in British Columbia

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - One year ago, the people of British Columbia experienced a historic and tragic flooding event. The floods and mudslides had devastating impacts for citizens, First Nations communities, and businesses, with massive damage to highways, agriculture production, and infrastructure across southern British Columbia.

As we mark this difficult anniversary, the Government of Canada remains steadfast in our commitment to be there throughout the long-term recovery.

Last year, over 700 Canadian Armed Forces personnel were deployed to support evacuation planning and coordination of relief efforts. Canadians right across the country showed their generosity by donating $30 million to relief efforts through the Canadian Red Cross, which was matched by Federal and Provincial Governments, bringing the total amount raised to $90 million.

Our work continued with the formation of the Committee of British Columbia and Federal Ministers on Disaster Response and Climate Resilience to ensure effective response and recovery. We also continue our efforts with the First Nations Leadership Council towards a trilateral agreement on emergency management to strengthen First Nations' capacity to respond and recover from future climate-related disasters.

There is still more to do as we recover from this event, but we will continue our work with partners to rebuild and increase our resilience to disasters.

Today, we remember those who lost their lives, and those who are still working to rebuild their livelihoods. Alongside many others, we thank the first responders, volunteers, and community members who stepped up to support their neighbours.

Quotes

"Since the devastating floods last November, I've visited communities across British Columbia, and I've seen the damage firsthand. I want to extend my sincere gratitude to the first responders, search and rescue volunteers and emergency management professionals, who worked tirelessly to keep people safe in the face of this major disaster. Through the funding provided to date through the Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements program, and the partnerships that were created, and strengthened, by the establishment of the Committee of British Columbia and Federal Ministers on Disaster Response and Climate Resilience, we have been able to coordinate our efforts across orders of government, and we will continue to support the recovery efforts in British Columbia."

- The Honourable Bill Blair, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness

"First Nations in British Columbia showed immense strength and resilience in responding to the extreme flooding that threatened their communities one year ago. Indigenous Services Canada will continue to be there to support their ongoing recovery and rebuilding efforts. As we do this work, it is critical that First Nations are full and equal partners in decisions that affect their communities, and that they have the resources they need to prepare for and respond to extreme weather events. Climate change continues to show us that we will see more frequent and more severe weather events, and it will require all partners to work together to keep First Nations communities safe."

- The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services

"Last year's extreme flooding and mudslides in British Columbia had devastating impacts for communities across the province. In the face of these challenges - a reminder of the cost of our changing climate - British Columbians showed their resilience and determination, coming together to support one another. The Government of Canada is steadfast in our commitment to advance real and impactful climate adaptation and mitigation through our upcoming National Adaptation Strategy - to support resilient communities, protect lives, and preserve livelihoods."

- The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources

"I'm very impressed by the resilience and courage of farmers in British Columbia after the extreme climate events of last year. Even in the face of adversity, they chose to roll up their sleeves and rebuild for the better. Our government is committed to support them so they can better stand up to future incidents and continue to feed Canadians."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Last year's flooding in British Columbia devastated communities and ecosystems; especially habitat and spawning grounds for critically endangered wild Pacific salmon. Fisheries and Oceans Canada has been on the ground since day one, and we are working with the BC government and First Nations to address the conservation risks to salmon and another aquatic species."

-The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Last fall, I visited Abbotsford with the Prime Minister following the floods that devastated our region. I was inspired to see first hand the determination of fellow British Columbians who came together to support one another through the recovery efforts. With extreme weather events becoming more and more frequent, we are committed to rebuilding the most accessible, sustainable, and resilient communities possible."

- The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

"A year ago, many British Columbians were affected by floods and landslides. Despite these tragic events, our community showed resilience in the face of this situation and helped each other rebuild. I would like to extend my thanks to the first responders and volunteer search and rescue teams who worked so hard to support the province during this difficult time. We remain committed to helping British Columbians rebuild while keeping in mind the challenges of climate change."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia committed to matching donations made to the Canadian Red Cross. Thanks to the generosity of Canadians, the Red Cross received more than $30 million in donations for a total of more than $90 million raised.

and the Province of committed to matching donations made to the Canadian Red Cross. Thanks to the generosity of Canadians, the Red Cross received more than in donations for a total of more than raised. In December 2022 , the governments of Canada and British Columbia , along with First Nations, formed the Committee of British Columbia and Federal Ministers on Disaster Response and Climate Resilience to ensure effective response and recovery.

, the governments of and , along with First Nations, formed the Committee of and Federal Ministers on Disaster Response and Climate Resilience to ensure effective response and recovery. Since the November 2021 floods, and in addition to the funds provided through the DFAA program, Indigenous Services Canada committed over $15 million in funding to directly support the recovery of affected First Nation communities. In 2022-2023, the department provided over $11 million to First Nations' Emergency Services Society to support their work in all four pillars of emergency management: Mitigation, Preparation, Response and Recovery in support of First Nations communities in British Columbia .

floods, and in addition to the funds provided through the DFAA program, Indigenous Services Canada committed over in funding to directly support the recovery of affected First Nation communities. In 2022-2023, the department provided over to First Nations' Emergency Services Society to support their work in all four pillars of emergency management: Mitigation, Preparation, Response and Recovery in support of First Nations communities in . Up to $228 million in federal-provincial government support was made available to help B.C. farmers who suffered extraordinary damages during the devastating floods. The 2021 Canada-BC Flood Recovery Program for Food Security, delivered by the Government of British Columbia , leveraged the federal government's AgriRecovery Framework and Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements (DFAA) program.

in federal-provincial government support was made available to help B.C. farmers who suffered extraordinary damages during the devastating floods. The 2021 Canada-BC Flood Recovery Program for Food Security, delivered by the Government of , leveraged the federal government's AgriRecovery Framework and Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements (DFAA) program. The Governments of Canada and British Columbia and the First Nations Leadership Council are working to build a trilateral agreement on emergency management. This agreement will strengthen First Nations' capacity to respond to and recover from future climate-related disasters.

and and the First Nations Leadership Council are working to build a trilateral agreement on emergency management. This agreement will strengthen First Nations' capacity to respond to and recover from future climate-related disasters. A Collaborative Emergency Management Agreement with the Tsilhqot'in National Government, the Government of Canada , and the Government of British Columbia was renewed effective February 19, 2022 . The agreement ensures the Tsilhqot'in National Government are true partners in emergency management while highlighting and advancing the strengths, expertise and opportunities within Tsilhqot'in communities to inform and support wildfire and emergency management.

, and the Government of was renewed effective . The agreement ensures the Tsilhqot'in National Government are true partners in emergency management while highlighting and advancing the strengths, expertise and opportunities within Tsilhqot'in communities to inform and support wildfire and emergency management. In August 2022 , an interdisciplinary Task Force on Flood Insurance and Relocation released the report, Adapting to Rising Flood Risk: An Analysis of Insurance solutions for Canada , to support decision-making and a way forward on a national flood insurance program.

, an interdisciplinary Task Force on Flood Insurance and Relocation released the report, , to support decision-making and a way forward on a national flood insurance program. The Government of Canada is investing over $63.8 million in the Flood Mapping and Hazard Identification Program (FHIMP). In partnership with provincial and territorial governments, the FHIMP aims to complete flood hazard maps of higher risk areas in Canada and make this flood hazard information accessible.

Associated Links

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

For further information: Preparedness, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]; Alison Murphy, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, 819-953-1160, [email protected]; Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 613-323-7892, [email protected]; Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Marianne Dandurand, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, 343-541-9229, [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]; Kevin Lemkay, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 613-992-3474, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]; Tara Beauport, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]; Haley Hodgson, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of International Development, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Global Affairs Canada, [email protected]