The donation from the Government of Canada marks the end of Their Majesties' visit to Canada

OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will make a donation of $50,000 to The King's Trust Canada to commemorate the visit of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla to Canada.

During their visit on May 26 and 27, Their Majesties took part in a number of noteworthy activities. The King delivered the Speech from the Throne, opening Canada's 45th Parliament. This was His Majesty's first visit as Sovereign of Canada. The Royal Visit showcased our rich Canadian identity, our cultural diversity and the vitality of our democratic institutions.

The Government of Canada's donation is part of a longstanding tradition of recognizing visits or tours by members of the Royal Family with a meaningful gesture. This contribution will be made to The King's Trust Canada, an organization founded in 2011 by His Majesty King Charles III (formerly the Prince's Trust Canada). The organization works with community partners, employers and educational institutions to help 100,000 young people across the country integrate into the workforce.

Quotes

"Their Majesties' visit was a profound moment for our country, highlighting the stability of our democracy and the strong ties between Canada and the Crown. This donation to The King's Trust Canada reflects our shared commitment to inclusion, service, and support for young people. By supporting this mission, we are helping build a more fair and promising future for youth from coast to coast to coast."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

Quick Facts

The last time a monarch delivered the Speech from the Throne was Queen Elizabeth II in 1977, as part of her Silver Jubilee tour. Prior to that, Queen Elizabeth II delivered the Speech from the Throne in 1957 to mark her first visit to Canada as reigning monarch and the first time a monarch opened Parliament in Canada.

Canada is a constitutional monarchy. The Monarch is the Head of State, whose powers are defined by the Constitution and constitutional conventions. These responsibilities are typically carried out by the Governor General (the Monarch's representative in Canada). The Speech from the Throne is usually delivered by the Governor General.

This was the 20th visit to Canada for His Majesty The King and the sixth for Her Majesty The Queen. Their Majesties' last visit to Canada (as the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall) was from May 17 to 19, 2022, as part of the celebrations marking the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and her 70-year reign as Queen of Canada.

Associated Links

