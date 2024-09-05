The Government of Canada launches selection process for the Chairperson of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, announced that a selection process is underway for the position of Chair of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) Board of Directors.

The Government of Canada is seeking applications from qualified, diverse, and talented individuals to fill this position. Interested candidates are encouraged to review the Notice of Appointment Opportunity, and submit an application before the review date of October 7th. The Government is committed to open and transparent processes for selecting Governor in Council appointees, to help strengthen trust in Canada's democracy and ensure the integrity of its public institutions.

This process encourages applications from individuals with leadership experience at the senior executive level in a private or public sector organization; working with a board of directors; building and maintaining strong teams; managing and delivering major infrastructure projects through public-private partnerships, including those related to transportation; and engaging collaboratively with public, private and international partners. As WDBA is shifting focus from construction to operations, with emphasis on operational readiness, candidates are encouraged to demonstrate their experience in this area.

This selection process results from the recent departure of Tim Murphy from his role as Chair in June, 2024. As Chair, Mr. Murphy was instrumental in helping the WDBA achieve a key project milestone with the connection of the bridge deck between Canada and the U.S. This has brought the WDBA closer to completing the largest and most ambitious bi-national infrastructure project along the Canada-United States border, which will support and enable the continuous flow of people and goods through a safe, secure and efficient Windsor-Detroit trade corridor.

The Notice of Appointment Opportunity is published, and applications for this opportunity can be submitted through the Government of Canada's Governor in Council appointments website.

Quotes

"I would like to thank Mr. Murphy for his commitment and dedication in his role as Chair over the past two years and wish him the very best in his future endeavours. I look forward to working closely with the WDBA Board of Directors as we approach the successful completion of the Gordie Howe International Bridge. This project will deliver major economic benefits and prosperity for Canadians."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Quick facts

The Gordie Howe International Bridge project between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Michigan is being delivered through a public-private partnership by WDBA, a not-for-profit Canadian Crown corporation. WDBA is responsible for overseeing and managing the construction and operation of the new crossing. WDBA works closely with the International Authority, which includes members from Michigan and Canada in support of the Crossing Agreement.

and is being delivered through a public-private partnership by WDBA, a not-for-profit Canadian Crown corporation. WDBA is responsible for overseeing and managing the construction and operation of the new crossing. WDBA works closely with the International Authority, which includes members from and in support of the Crossing Agreement. WDBA is led by the CEO Charl van Niekerk and governed by a Board of Directors responsible for overseeing the business activities of WDBA, engagement with key stakeholders, as well as management and delivery of the project. The Board of Director is composed of up to nine members.

and governed by a Board of Directors responsible for overseeing the business activities of WDBA, engagement with key stakeholders, as well as management and delivery of the project. The Board of Director is composed of up to nine members. The Gordie Howe International Bridge is a $6.4 billion generational mega project comprising multiple components, including what will be the longest cable stay bridge in North America ; the largest Canadian Port of Entry along the Canada - United States border; a United States Port of Entry – one of the largest in North America ; the Michigan Interstate 75 Interchange; and approach bridges on both sides of the border. Once constructed, the bridge will provide an uninterrupted, highway-to-highway transportation route from Montreal to Mexico with direct connections between Ontario's Highway 401 and Michigan's Interstate 75.

