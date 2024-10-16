The Government of Canada launches selection process for the Chair of the Board of Directors of Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated

MONTREAL, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, announced that a selection process is underway for the position of Chair of the Board of Directors at Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated (JCCBI).

The Government of Canada is seeking applications from qualified, diverse, and talented individuals to fill this position through an open, transparent, and merit-based selection process. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply prior to November 12, 2024.

Former Chair Catherine Lavoie stepped down in November 2023 and Sylvain Villiard, the Vice-chair, was appointed by the Governor in Council to be the Interim Chair until a replacement could be identified.

This process encourages applications from individuals with experience at the senior executive level on transportation infrastructure management and a solid track record of implementing effective corporate governance practices, who are also proficient in both official languages. Experience with complex financing, executive compensation, and risk assessment and management practices would be considered assets.

The Notice of Appointment Opportunity is published and applications for this opportunity can be submitted through the Government of Canada's Governor in Council appointments website.

"The Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated play an essential role in managing important federal transportation corridors to provide safe and efficient travel routes as well as support national and international supply chains. I invite candidates to apply to serve as Chair on its Board and support JCCBI's vital work in the years to come."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

JCCBI is a Crown corporation that operates at arm's length from the government, overseen by an independent Board of Directors and reports to Parliament through the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

JCCBI manages and operates federal transportation corridors in the Montréal area, including the:

Jacques Cartier Bridge



The Estacade



Melocheville Tunnel



Honoré Mercier Bridge (federal portion)

Bonaventure Expressway (federal portion)

JCCBI was responsible for the original Champlain Bridge and completed its deconstruction in November 2023 , on time and on budget, with a final review on April 11, 2024 .

, on time and on budget, with a final review on . JCCBI is also responsible for the Bonaventure Expressway reconfiguration project. This major project is scheduled to run until 2029.

At the request of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, JCCBI provides technical and financial advice for infrastructure maintenance and rehabilitation projects in Quebec , including the Samuel De Champlain Bridge.

