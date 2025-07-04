MAHONE BAY, NS, July 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The town of Mahone Bay will be better protected from the impacts of climate change after an investment of $928,000 from the federal government, $922,100 from Coastal Action, and $16,950 from the town of Mahone Bay.

Jessica Fancy-Landry, Member of Parliament for South Shore–St. Margarets, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada; Her Worship Suzanne Lohnes-Croft, Mayor of the Town of Mahone Bay; and Jordan Veinot, Climate Change Program Manager, Coastal Action gathered today to make this announcement.

Mahone Bay is vulnerable to flooding, coastal erosion, and contaminated stormwater runoff entering the harbour due to sea level rise, storm surge, and increased precipitation. To protect the town, Coastal Action, a non-profit environmental organization based in Mahone Bay, is leading on a project that will reduce flooding and mitigate coastal erosion.

The project will include the construction of a living shoreline, a nearshore breakwater, a tidal wetland, and a raised dyke along 100 metres of Edgewater Street in Mahone Bay. A living shoreline is a stabilized, vegetated bank that uses native plants and natural materials to prevent erosion while supporting habitat. A nearshore breakwater, in this case rock sills, is a separate, detached structure—typically made of hard materials and placed parallel to the shore—that reduces wave energy before it reaches the shoreline, offering additional protection to the area behind it. This project will build on the success of a 60 metre site that was installed in 2022 as a pilot project.

Investments in natural infrastructure bring tangible benefits to communities by improving access to nature, providing cleaner air and water, protecting and preserving biodiversity and wildlife habitats.

"With extreme weather events getting worse and more frequent, we must work quickly to protect our communities from the effects of climate change as we build a stronger Canada. This project will ensure that the beautiful harbour town of Mahone Bay remains a safe and thriving community for generations to come."

Jessica Fancy-Landry, Member of Parliament for South Shore–St. Margarets



"It's inspiring to see our town taking bold, proactive steps to face rising seas, storm surges, and coastal erosion. By investing in natural solutions like living shorelines and tidal wetlands, we're not only protecting our homes and our harbour, but we're also reconnecting with nature and strengthening the place we love. The Edgewater Project, as a whole, shows that when our community comes together with thoughtful, inclusive planning, we can build a Mahone Bay that's stronger, cleaner, and more accessible for everyone. Resiliency isn't just an idea, it's our future."

Her Worship Suzanne Lohnes-Croft, Mayor of the Town of Mahone Bay

"Coastal Action extends our sincere thanks to Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada for their generous support of our natural infrastructure project. Their commitment to climate resilience and environmental stewardship has been crucial in helping us protect our community and restore this vital coastal ecosystem."



Jordan Veinot, Climate Change Program Manager, Coastal Action

in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF), while the town of is contributing and Coastal Action is contributing . The Natural Infrastructure Fund supports projects that use natural or hybrid approaches to increase resilience to climate change, mitigate carbon emissions, protect and preserve biodiversity and wildlife habitats, and promote Canadians' access to nature.

Examples of natural infrastructure include urban forests, street trees, wetlands, living dikes, bioswales, and naturalized coastal restoration.

Hybrid infrastructure incorporates elements of engineered grey infrastructure to enhance or support natural infrastructure and/or the use of ecosystem processes. Examples of hybrid infrastructure include green roofs and walls, and naturalized stormwater ponds.

A minimum of 10% of the overall program envelope will be allocated to Indigenous-led projects.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

