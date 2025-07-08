COUNTY OF SIMCOE, ON, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, Basil Clarke, Warden of the County of Simcoe and Mayor of the Township of Ramara, and Josipa Petrunic, President and CEO of the Canadian Urban Transit Research and Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC), announced a combined investment of $221,116 for the development of a strategy to transition to zero emission transit technology in the County of Simcoe.

This investment will help the County of Simcoe in identifying the economic, technological, and environmental considerations associated with fleet electrification, and plan accordingly.

"The Government of Canada is proud to partner with the County of Simcoe and CUTRIC to support the transition to a zero emission transit strategy. This is an important step in ensuring a more sustainable public transit system for the County of Simcoe for decades to come."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The County of Simcoe has been working hard to lessen our environmental impact across all of our sectors, and we're set to now shift the focus to reducing emissions produced by our transit system with the help of the Government of Canada. By taking these first steps in trying to achieve a net zero emission strategy, we're paving the way for a greener and more sustainable future for generations to come."

Basil Clarke, Warden of the County of Simcoe

"Partnering with the County of Simcoe and the Government of Canada marks an important step in evolving our approach to public transit. Together, we are driving forward the future of cleaner, more sustainable transportation systems. I'm confident our shared dedication to reducing emissions and enhancing economic sustainability will help create a greener future for Simcoe residents."

Josipa Petrunic, President and CEO of the Canadian Urban Transit Research and Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC)

The Government of Canada is contributing $176,893 to this project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF). The County of Simcoe is contributing $22,113 and $22,110 comes from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities Green Municipal Fund.

Through an agreement with CUTRIC, the Government of Canada is investing $10 million over five years to help transit bus operators to complete planning work and increase their level of readiness to transition to zero emission bus fleets.

is investing over five years to help transit bus operators to complete planning work and increase their level of readiness to transition to zero emission bus fleets. CUTRIC's mission is to support the commercialization of technologies through industry-led collaborative research, development, demonstration, and integration projects that bring innovative design to Canada's zero emission smart mobility ecosystem.

