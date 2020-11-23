The Government of Canada Launches Call for Proposals for the Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program

Minister Bardish Chagger announces the launch of the new call for proposals for the Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Building a stronger and consciously more inclusive society where all Canadians are able to participate and thrive is a top priority for the Government of Canada.

Today, the Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, announced the launch of the new call for proposals for the Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives (CSMARI) Program.

This program builds on Canada's strength as a diverse and inclusive society and provides funding for projects that:

support communities in confronting racism and discrimination, promoting intercultural and interfaith understanding, and fostering equitable opportunities to participate fully in Canadian society;





promote and engage in discussions on multiculturalism, diversity, racism, and religious discrimination at the domestic and international levels; and





strengthen research and evidence to build understanding of the disparities and challenges faced by racialized and religious minority communities, and Indigenous Peoples.

The call for proposals for the Projects and the Community Capacity Building components is open until January 12, 2021. Events component proposals are accepted on a continuous basis. For details on how to apply, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/funding/community-multiculturalism-anti-racism.html.

Through Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy, the Government of Canada continues to support racialized and religious minority communities, and Indigenous Peoples through improved policies, initiatives, and practices in organizations and institutions and in society in general. As part of this strategy, additional funding was announced to supplement the existing CSMARI Program.

Quotes

"As we build back even better and consciously more inclusive, our government is unwavering in its commitment to diversity and inclusion. The call for proposals for the Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program is another important step in our ongoing efforts to combat all forms of racism and discrimination by supporting local, regional, and national initiatives and outcomes-based activities."

—The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth

Quick Facts

The Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program is composed of three funding components: Projects, Community Capacity Building, and Events. Since the September 2018 CSMARI Intake, the government has funded 679 events and 229 initiatives through the program.

On October 15, 2020, the Government of Canada announced 85 projects across the country funded through the new $15-million Anti-Racism Action Program to address barriers to employment, justice, and social participation among Indigenous Peoples, and racialized and religious minority communities.

On September 23, 2020, the Speech from the Throne outlined the Government of Canada's priorities, including its ongoing efforts to address systemic racism by working with racialized communities and Indigenous Peoples.

Building a Foundation for Change: Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy (2019–2022), was unveiled on June 25, 2019 after extensive cross-country consultations, including 22 in-person sessions. The strategy is a $45-million investment to build long-term changes in supporting communities and improving policies, initiatives, and practices in our federal institutions.

The Federal Anti-Racism Secretariat recently launched their new website and newsletter. They are a resource for all Canadians to find information on the work of the secretariat, upcoming events, and funding opportunities across government.

