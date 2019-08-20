The Government of Canada Launches a Public Call for Applications for the National Housing Council

OTTAWA, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Our Government strongly believes that all Canadians should have access to safe and affordable housing. As part of Canada's first ever National Housing Strategy (NHS), the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), today launched the public call for applications for a National Housing Council.

The National Housing Council is a key component of the recently passed National Housing Strategy Act, which is now law. The Council will have up to 15 members who will provide advice to the Minister, including on the effectiveness of the National Housing Strategy with the aim of improving housing outcomes for all Canadians. The Council will help promote participation and inclusion in the development of housing policy in Canada and support the progressive realization of the right to adequate housing, as recognized in the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

Members of the Council will be representative of Canada's diversity, and selected for their expertise and leadership in their respective fields. The Minister is seeking applications from a broad cross-section of experts in housing and human rights, practitioners, leaders from the not-for-profit and private sectors, academia, as well as individuals representing various groups such as women, LGBTQ2 community, Indigenous peoples, persons with disabilities, racialized communities, and people with lived expertise of housing need or homelessness.

Interested individuals must apply by October 14, 2019.

"Through the National Housing Strategy, more Canadians and their families will have safe, accessible and affordable homes. Our Government is looking forward to the creation of the National Housing Council, which will contribute to the success of the National Housing Strategy. The Council will help further recognize and advance the right to adequate housing and promote accountability, participation and inclusion in keeping with a human rights-based approach to housing." – Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

The public call for applications is open from August 20 to October 14, 2019 .

. Introduced as part of the Budget 2019 Implementation Act, the NHS Act , which is now law, represents a historic milestone for housing in Canada . The Act recognizes the right to adequate housing as a fundamental human right, as recognized in the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights .

, which is now law, represents a historic milestone for housing in . The Act recognizes the right to adequate housing as a fundamental human right, as recognized in the . The NHS Act includes the establishment of a National Housing Council, and the appointment of a Federal Housing Advocate.

The mandate of the National Housing Council is to further housing policy and the National Housing Strategy by providing advice to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, including, among other things, on the effectiveness of the NHS, with the aim of improving housing outcomes. The Council may also hold public hearings on systemic housing issues under federal responsibility, if requested to do so by the Federal Housing Advocate.

The Minister will appoint the members of the Council that will consist of up to 15 individuals (including four ex-officio members).

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation will provide the administrative services and facilities to assist the National Housing Council to perform its duties and functions. The Federal Housing Advocate will be supported by the Canadian Human Rights Commission and will be appointed by Order in Council.

The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy—an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion+ plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and remove 530,000 families from housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 community housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aims is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook.

To learn more and apply to be considered for the National Housing Council, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

For more information on the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

