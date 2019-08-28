The Government of Canada is heading towards a transfer of the Port of Baie-Comeau

BAIE-COMEAU, QC, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The quality of Canada's infrastructure and the efficiency of our trade corridors are key elements in the success of Canadian businesses. Ports contribute to economic prosperity and the creation of jobs in the communities and regions they serve.

The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, and Marc Lefebvre, president of the Corporation de gestion du port de Baie-Comeau, announced today that Transport Canada and the Corporation de gestion du port de Baie-Comeau have reached a common understanding regarding the future costs associated with the operating of the Port of Baie-Comeau, an essential step in the negotiating process towards a future transfer agreement.

For over 25 years, the Government of Canada's goal has been to transfer local port assets administered by Transport Canada to new owners in order to foster the continued sustainability of these facilities and a development better adapted to regional realities. Canada' ports contribute to economic prosperity and the creation of jobs in the communities and regions they serve. Transferring local ports makes it possible to more fully develop their potential based on the needs of current users, develop new activities and involve users and partners from the area in the management of these ports.

"Our government understands the importance of the port for the economic development of the entire region. I am pleased that we have reached a common understanding towards a transfer of the port to the Corporation de gestion du port de Baie-Comeau. This is an important step. We share the same goal that the community benefits from a future transfer."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

Launched in April 2015 , the aim of the Ports Asset Transfer Program (PATP) is to facilitate the transfer of the 50 remaining port assets in the Transport Canada inventory to other entities. The goal is to sell or transfer port assets administered by Transport Canada to interested parties, namely Crown corporations and other federal departments, provincial governments and municipalities, non-profit organizations, the general public as well as Indigenous groups.

The Government of Canada began formal negotiations with the Corporation de gestion du port de Baie-Comeau in March 2019 .

