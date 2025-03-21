OTTAWA, ON, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable David McGuinty, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, announced that the Government of Canada is investing $107.3 million to fight crime in Quebec. This includes $84.8 million through the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund and up to $22.5 million in federal support until 2027 to bolster Quebec's participation in the National DNA Data Bank – an essential tool to solving crimes.

Combatting gun violence

The $84.8 million, through to 2028, supports efforts by community organizations and law enforcement to combat gun violence and keep our communities safe. This announcement will ensure the renewal and implementation of promising initiatives in crime prevention, crime repression and the development of knowledge and skills on the subject in Quebec. These initiatives target both the use of armed violence to support the activities of organized crime groups, and the more erratic use of violence resulting from conflicts between rival gangs. This investment builds on the success of the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence (ITAAGGV), announced in 2017, which provides federal support to provinces and territories who then distribute the funding to where it has the biggest impact on reducing gun violence.

The ITAAGGV is a central part of the government's plan to fight crime and keep Canadians safe. It includes investing in the men and women who protect our borders, building capacity to further strengthen our cooperation with the United States to fight gun smuggling, developing knowledge informing major changes to strengthen our firearms legislation, as well as support for prevention and enforcement efforts.

Enhancing forensic capacity

The funding of up to $22.5 million through to 2027 for the National DNA Data Bank will help law enforcement across Canada identify suspects, persons of interest and victims through DNA matches. This investment builds on existing federal funding of $3.45 million annually, provided through Public Safety Canada's Biology Casework Analysis Contribution Program and will go toward boosting forensic lab capacity, purchasing new equipment and hiring more staff. These enhancements are expected to result in an increase in the number of DNA profiles uploaded to the national data base each year, strengthening criminal investigations and prosecutions both in the province and across the country.

Quote

"People in Québec and across Canada deserve to feel safe in their communities. Addressing the issue of crime requires action on two key fronts: prevention and enforcement. This funding will support both efforts in Quebec to direct resources where they will have the greatest impact on keeping communities and Canadians safe."

- The Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada previously invested $46,662,623 million from 2018-2023 and is investing $84,829,380 million through 2028, for a total of $131,492,003 million in Québec from 2018-2028 to support programs that help stop gun crime and gang violence before it starts.

previously invested from 2018-2023 and is investing through 2028, for a total of in Québec from 2018-2028 to support programs that help stop gun crime and gang violence before it starts. This investment comes from the $390.6 million Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund (GGVAF) from 2023 to 2028 to provinces and territories.

Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund (GGVAF) from 2023 to 2028 to provinces and territories. To facilitate the processing of biological samples at crime scenes and submission of profiles to the National DNA Data Bank managed by the RCMP, the Biology Casework Analysis Contribution Program (BCACP) was created by Public Safety Canada in 2010 to provide financial contributions to the Provinces of Ontario and Quebec . The Program offsets the costs of the independent forensic laboratories operated by the provinces.

and . The Program offsets the costs of the independent forensic laboratories operated by the provinces. In the past five years the BCACP contributed 43,384 DNA profiles to the Crime Scene Index of the National DNA Data Bank. This includes 13,536 DNA profiles from Quebec .

Related Products

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow Public Safety Canada on X , LinkedIn and YouTube

Follow Don't Drive High on Facebook and Instagram

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Contacts: Alice Hansen, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, [email protected]; Media Relations: Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]