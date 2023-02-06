OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Ocean observation science can help save lives, protect our waters and ecosystems, and grow our economy. The Government of Canada is working with the ocean science community to collect and share ocean information and data needed to keep our marine and coastal areas clean and safe for generations.

Today, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Joyce Murray, announced $46.5 million in funding over five years to Ocean Networks Canada, an initiative of the University of Victoria, to enhance their world-class ocean monitoring system. Funded through Canada's Oceans Protection Plan, this research helps to provide real-time, open data to better understand our changing oceans.

Ocean Networks Canada supports a network of deep sea and coastal ocean observatories that collect data to monitor ocean changes, including climate impacts and underwater noise on all three coasts. It also supports oceanographic radar and ocean buoy monitoring efforts that provide real-time information on wave, and surface currents that help monitor ocean conditions and prepare for extreme events. Today's investment helps Canada continue to collect the data needed to protect our ecosystems, support safe navigation, and inform emergency response planning.

This project embodies the spirit of Canada's Oceans Protection Plan. It brings together the best scientific advice, knowledge and tools to protect our oceans and the ecosystems and communities that depend on them. Together, we are working to help keep our oceans and coasts healthy to build a clean future for our children and grandchildren.

Quotes

"Ocean science is essential to the protection and the sustainable use of oceans and waterways. Today's funding will support data collection needed to safeguard our waters, and the abundance and diversity of the ecosystems and marine life within them. Canada continues to be an ocean science leader for our aquatic environment and blue economy. Ocean science and monitoring is a smart investment when it comes to ocean protection."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Through the Oceans Protection Plan, our Government continues to invest in scientific research and technology, and collaborates with and supports organizations such as Ocean Networks Canada, and Indigenous and coastal communities, to increase our understanding of how to protect coastal ecosystems. Under the Oceans Protection Plan, we are expanding measures to protect and restore vulnerable ecosystems across the country "

The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport

"Ocean Networks Canada is committed to supporting Canada's Oceans Protection Plan through our world-leading innovation in ocean observing technology, open data, and data products. Our culture of innovation and partnership brings together scientific research and Indigenous knowledge to advance the goals of the Plan and deliver the tools needed to tackle the biggest challenge today in the ocean and on the planet—climate change."

Kate Moran, President and CEO, University of Victoria's Ocean Networks Canada

"At UVic, we strive to support and empower people to exist more sustainably and improve the well-being of communities and our planet. Ocean Networks Canada is a key catalyst in this work by helping society understand the interconnectivity of life, the oceans and planet. Together, as we advance local and global issues of climate action and sustainability, the rights of Indigenous Peoples, social justice and equity, and health and wellness, we're collaborating toward healthier and more resilient futures that uphold the well-being of our region and of all life on our planet."

Kevin Hall, President and Vice-Chancellor, University of Victoria

Quick Facts

Ocean Networks Canada was established in 2007 by the University of Victoria and operates several world-leading ocean observatories on Canada's East, West, and Arctic coasts.

and operates several world-leading ocean observatories on East, West, and Arctic coasts. Ocean Networks Canada's deep sea, coastal, and land-based infrastructure delivers real-time, long-series and high-quality data that is freely available through its online data management portal, Oceans 3.0.

The funding announced today is part of the Government of Canada's Budget 2022 commitment to provide $2 billion over nine years to renew Canada's Oceans Protection Plan and expand its work into new areas.

Budget 2022 commitment to provide over nine years to renew Oceans Protection Plan and expand its work into new areas. Since 2016, the Government of Canada has dedicated $3.5 billion to the Oceans Protection Plan, making it the largest investment Canada has ever made to protect its coasts and waterways.

