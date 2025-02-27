MAGDALEN ISLANDS, QC, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is investing in safe and modern transportation infrastructure to support economic growth and the mobility of people and goods. These investments are essential for communities and industries that depend on marine transportation.

Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant, announced on behalf of the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, that the Government of Canada is investing in two key marine transportation projects for the community of the Magdalen Islands:

The construction of a new slipway to replace the existing one located at the Port of Cap-aux-Meules as part of the fishers' wharf reconstruction project announced by the Prime Minister in 2022, and

Financial support from the Government of Canada to the Coopérative de transport maritime et aérien to operate a replacement vessel that will ensure service continuity to the remote community of the Magdalen Islands when the MV Madeleine II undergoes planned maintenance.

The Government of Canada will work closely with the Coopérative de transport maritime et aérien (CTMA), which will own, operate and maintain the new slipway. This commitment will support local fishers and businesses while strengthening marine safety and the economic resilience of the Magdalen Islands.

From visiting loved ones to shipping goods to market, Canadians and businesses of Atlantic Canada rely on safe and efficient ferry services to keep communities connected and build an economy that works for everyone. The Government of Canada reconfirms its commitment to the region.

"The Government of Canada recognizes the importance of the Port of Cap-aux-Meules for Madelinots and for the economic vitality of the region. By building a new slipway and providing funding to operate the ferry service, we are responding to the community's concerns and reaffirming our commitment to the Magdalen Islands."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

"The Cap-aux-Meules port represents the heart of the community of the Magdalen Islands, whether in terms of transportation, fishing or tourism. The reconstruction of the slipway is the fruit of hard work and a genuine investment on my part to support the local economy. This project reflects not only our determination to strengthen the Islands' infrastructure, but also my personal commitment to ensuring a prosperous future for our people and our future generations."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"This announcement is another example of our government's commitment to coastal communities and the workers who depend on them. The construction of a new, modern and safe slipway at the Port of Cap-aux-Meules will not only help support the fishing industry, but also strengthen the local economy and the marine resilience of the Magdalen Islands."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

Quick facts

The slipway is essential to local marine operations, allowing fishing vessels to be lifted out of the water with a gantry crane for maintenance, repair and dry-docking, including in emergency situations. The new slipway will be capable of supporting a 300-tonne gantry crane and will be expanded to accommodate larger vessels.

The Government of Canada will be responsible for the construction of a new slipway to replace the existing one at the Port of Cap-aux-Meules . This project will be incorporated as part of the reconstruction of the fishers' wharf, for which an investment of nearly $40 million was announced on August 19, 2022.

will be responsible for the construction of a new slipway to replace the existing one at the Port of . This project will be incorporated as part of the reconstruction of the fishers' wharf, for which an investment of nearly $40 million was announced on August 19, 2022. The Government of Canada will work closely with the Coopérative de transport maritime et aérien (CTMA), which will own, operate and maintain the new slipway.

will work closely with the Coopérative de transport maritime et aérien (CTMA), which will own, operate and maintain the new slipway. Under the Ferry Services Contribution Program, Transport Canada provides financial support to private operators in support of three interprovincial ferry services in Eastern Canada , including service between: Magdalen Islands, Quebec , and Souris, Prince Edward Island , operated by CTMA. Wood Islands, Prince Edward Island , and Caribou, Nova Scotia , operated by Northumberland Ferries Ltd. Saint John, New Brunswick , and Digby, Nova Scotia , operated by Bay Ferries Ltd.

, including service between: On August 13, 2021 , the Government of Canada announced a five-year extension of the Ferry Services Contribution Program until March 31, 2027 .

, the Government of announced a five-year extension of the Ferry Services Contribution Program until . The ferry between the Magdalen Islands and Souris is an essential service for an isolated community that has no other regular marine link for passengers. The ferry is the principal means of transporting people and goods between the archipelago and the rest of Canada .

is an essential service for an isolated community that has no other regular marine link for passengers. The ferry is the principal means of transporting people and goods between the archipelago and the rest of . The MV Madeleine II is scheduled for mandatory dry-docking by April 2026 and will be unavailable for service for approximately six to eight weeks. Funding from the Government of Canada will make it possible to operate a replacement vessel to ensure service continuity during this period.

