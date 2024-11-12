RICHMOND, BC, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Small craft harbours are the heart of many coastal communities, bringing people together in work and play, while supporting jobs in the fish and seafood industry for over 45,000 Canadians. As part of Budget 2024, $463.3 million over three years will be invested for the repair and maintenance of small craft harbours. This is on top of the Department's annual budget of $90 million for these harbours.

As part of the Government of Canada's commitment to growing the economy to help everyone get ahead, today member of Parliament, Parm Bains, on behalf of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, announced an investment of $32 million over three years for multiple projects in the Pacific Region.

These projects cover significant critical infrastructure improvements at eighteen Pacific Region Harbours, including nine on Vancouver Island, four in the Lower Mainland, two on the Sunshine Coast, two in the Gulf Islands and one on the North Coast. Work on these projects is anticipated to begin in fall 2024. The overall budget also includes $11.15 million to complete minor projects to support health and safety requirements at various harbours, as required.

The fishing industry is central to many coastal communities across Canada, and harvesters need small craft harbours to be safe and reliable. With climate change causing more extreme weather events, it is critical to invest in infrastructure that is more resilient, and above all else, safe for harbour users.

These investments support local economic development for generations to come, providing functional harbours for Canadians working in the fisheries, aquaculture, construction, and marine engineering sectors.

"Small craft harbours are the backbone of our vibrant fishing communities from coast to coast to coast, including here in British Columbia. As the nation with the longest coastline in the world, we must invest in resilient harbour infrastructure capable of facing the climate challenges of today and tomorrow. This is not only a question of economic development, but also of food security. With Budget 2024, we're giving ourselves the means to achieve our ambitions, by equipping our harvesters with modern harbours where their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will carry on our finest maritime traditions."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Canadian small craft harbours are at the heart of many communities. Much like our Steveston Harbour, they provide jobs, tourism and recreation, and a strong fishing industry means a strong British Columbia. I'm proud to be a part of the Government of Canada's investment in Pacific Region Harbours and the economic growth of our coastal communities."

Parm Bains, Member of Parliament, Steveston—Richmond East

"Small craft harbours are vital economic drivers on the West Coast, especially in communities like ours, where fishing and tourism are woven into the fabric of daily life. This funding will strengthen these hubs, supporting families and preserving our local way of life through modernized, safer, and more sustainable infrastructure."

Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country

Small craft harbours provide critical support to the commercial fishing industry, which had landings valued at almost $4.7 billion in 2022.

in 2022. Small craft harbours support more than 45,000 jobs within the Canadian commercial fishing industry, as well as many thousands of additional jobs in supporting industries

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) is responsible for the management of 949 harbours, and for keeping the 691 harbours that are critical to the commercial fishing industry open and in good repair.

Harbour restoration projects are undertaken in cooperation with the local harbour authorities, which are incorporated, not-for-profit organizations that manage and operate facilities for local users. There are more than 5,000 volunteers in harbour authorities across Canada .

