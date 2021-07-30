GIBSONS, BC, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The communities on the Sunshine Coast are welcoming a significant federal investment that will benefit the local economy and community.

Coastal communities across Canada are supported by small craft harbours that provide the commercial fishing industry with safe access to waterways. With approximately 45,000 Canadians employed in the fishing sector, the Government of Canada is making investments to renew its network of small craft harbours and work with municipalities and other stakeholders to ensure this important infrastructure can enhance local communities.

Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, announced that the Government of Canada is investing funds under Budget 2021 to help renew the harbours on the Sunshine Coast.

Since the announcement of Budget 2018, the harbour at Gibsons received investments of more than $1 million. This project will be completed this year.

In addition, improvements will be made to the electrical integrity and energy efficiency of the wharf at Madeira Park, which is managed by the Harbour Authority of Pender Harbour. In addition, the old boat grid in Whiskey Slough will be removed and remediated to improve the marine environmental quality.

Quotes:

"Small craft harbours are the heart of Canada's coastal communities. They're places of gathering, hubs of recreation and industry, and they're essential to Canada's growing blue economy. That's why our government is investing $300 million to make our harbours greener, safer, and more efficient. We'll always support the women and men of our fisheries, tourism sectors, and construction industries, and the coastal and rural communities that depend on Canada's small craft harbours."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"The Sunshine Coast's small craft harbours are cornerstones of our local economy. It is vital that we support our commercial and recreational fishing sector, and all those that enjoy and access our marine environment with good, well maintained, local harbour infrastructure. When we invest in our local harbours, we invest in the people who work and live near them, supporting jobs and benefiting communities across the region. Through projects like these, our government is investing in Canada's growing blue economy to make local harbours safer and more sustainable, efficient, and resilient."

Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea-to-Sky Country

Quick Facts

In Budget 2021-2022, the Government of Canada committed an additional $300 million to be invested over two years for the renewal of Canada's network of small craft harbours.

committed an additional to be invested over two years for the renewal of network of small craft harbours. Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) keeps harbours critical to the commercial fishing industry open and in good repair.

DFO supports 973 harbours across Canada with more than 5,000 volunteers from harbour authorities.

with more than 5,000 volunteers from harbour authorities. Harbour restoration projects are undertaken in cooperation with the local harbour authorities that manage and operate facilities for local users.

The Small Craft Harbour Program budget for 2021-2022 is approximately $90 million ; of this amount, approximately $70 million will be directly invested in projects for repairs, maintenance, construction and dredging at harbours.

; of this amount, approximately will be directly invested in projects for repairs, maintenance, construction and dredging at harbours. Canada's blue economy and its future growth depend on the sustainable use and management of our ocean resources. A Blue Economy Strategy will enable us to protect and revitalize the health of our oceans while taking advantage of emerging economic growth opportunities throughout ocean sectors.

