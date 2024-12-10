The Government of Canada invests in support and services for at-risk Indigenous youth in Paqtnkek First Nation, Nova Scotia

PAQTNKEK FIRST NATION, AFTON STATION, NS, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, announced an investment of $4.15 million to support at-risk Indigenous youth in the Paqtnkek First Nation community, in Nova Scotia.

This project, which will be delivered by the Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation, will help strengthen partnerships with social service providers and offer culturally sensitive programming for at-risk Indigenous youth aged 12-30. These efforts also aim to increase cultural knowledge and skills among targeted youth, and provide positive changes in protective factors, such as mental health, resiliency, community connections, career goals, education, healthy relationships, life skills, and positive cultural identity.

Funding for this project has been made available through Public Safety Canada's Northern and Indigenous Crime Prevention Fund (NICPF).

"Delivering programs that strengthen cultural knowledge and skills, and that also address the individual needs of these youth is essential to their success. This investment will provide supports and services that will help reduce risk factors and promote empowerment among Indigenous youth."

- Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"We know there is activity in our community that requires attention and that there are youth at risk. We are grateful for the Northern and Indigenous Crime Prevention Fund, which helps to address identified risk factors and enhance protective factors among youth. This funding will help Paqtnkek First Nation to provide essential resources and services to our most vulnerable members and youth. This project will empower us to deliver Mi'kmaq culturally enriched activities, strengthen our youth-elder relationships, deliver a culturally based youth engagement strategy and help strengthen our partnerships. Together, we are building a stronger, safer, and more resilient community."

- Chief Cory Julian of Paqtnkek First Nation

The NICPF supports Indigenous and Northern communities by: supporting the adaptation, development, implementation and evaluation of innovative and promising culturally sensitive crime prevention practices which address known risk and protective factors to reduce vulnerability to crime among at-risk populations, particularly children, youth, and high risk offenders in communities; supporting the dissemination of knowledge and the development of crime prevention and community safety tools and resources for Indigenous and northern populations; supporting capacity building as part of the implementation of culturally sensitive crime prevention practices among Indigenous and northern populations.

The NICPF is one of four funding programs under the National Crime Prevention Strategy, which provides funding to strategically selected projects that contribute to preventing and reducing crime in Canada and to increasing knowledge about what works in crime prevention. The others include the Canada Community Security Program, the Crime Prevention Action Fund, and the Youth Gang Prevention Fund.

