Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay – Superior North and Minister of Health, on behalf of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, announced a major rehabilitation of the Thunder Bay (Current River) Small Craft Harbour on the northwest shore of Lake Superior.

This rehabilitation project includes the replacement of concrete decks at each jetty, the installation of new safety bollards, fenders, and ladders; replacement of light standards and electrical feeds; installation of new water service to jetties one, two and three; the replacement of the launch ramp; and re-grading of the parking lot.

Up to $800,000 dollars will be invested in this project. City officials and fishing community members are being consulted to ensure this harbour revitalization meets their needs.

"Small craft harbours are the heart of Canada's coastal communities. They're places of gathering, hubs of recreation and industry, and they're essential to Canada's growing blue economy. That's why our government is investing $300 million to make our harbours greener, safer, and more efficient. The small craft harbour at Thunder Bay is an essential part of this community and a core fishing harbour on Lake Superior. We'll always support the women and men of our fisheries, tourism sectors, and construction industries, and the coastal and rural communities that depend on Canada's small craft harbours."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"This $800,000 investment in rehabilitating the Current River Small Craft Harbour means safer infrastructure for local fish harvesters and small craft. Our harbours support tourism, fishing, shipping, construction, and recreation. Our government continues to support Thunder Bay and our industry with modern and well-maintained infrastructure investments."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay – Superior North and Minister of Health

In Budget 2021-2022, the Government of Canada committed an additional $300 million to be invested over two years for the renewal of Canada's network of small craft harbours.

DFO supports 973 harbours across Canada with more than 5000 volunteers from harbour authorities.

with more than 5000 volunteers from harbour authorities. Harbour restoration projects are undertaken in cooperation with the local harbour authorities that manage and operate facilities for local users.

Canada's blue economy and its future growth depend on the sustainable use and management of our ocean resources. A Blue Economy Strategy will enable us to protect and revitalize the health of our oceans while taking advantage of emerging economic growth opportunities throughout ocean sectors.

For more information on Fisheries and Oceans Canada's Small Craft Harbours Program: https://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/sch-ppb/index-eng.html

