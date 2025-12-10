SIMCOE, ON, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - As a result of an investigation by Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), a Long Point area landowner was convicted and subsequently sentenced in the Ontario Court of Justice for a violation of the Species at Risk Act. The sentence imposed was a fine totaling $13,000 that will be directed to the Environmental Damages Fund and used for fish and fish habitat enhancement.

The work on the land occurred in April of 2024 and involved using heavy equipment that destroyed approximately 500 square meters of critical habitat. The area impacted is the critical habitat for at least four different listed species at risk, including Eastern Sand Darter, Lake Chubsucker, Pugnose Shiner and Spotted Gar. The landowner failed to notify or seek approval for the activity he was undertaking. Destruction of any part of critical habitat is a violation of subsection 58(1) of the Species at Risk Act.

Before working in or near water, DFO's information on projects near water should be reviewed. For more information on working near water, or to report a possible violation, residents of Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta should contact DFO's regional Fish and Fish Habitat Protection Program at 1-855-852-8320, or [email protected].

Quick Facts

The Fish and Fish Habitat Protection Program ensures compliance with relevant provisions under the Fisheries Act and the Species at Risk Act .

and the . The Program works with proponents to avoid and mitigate negative impacts to fish and fish habitat from proposed development activities to ensure conservation, protection, and restoration of fish and fish habitat.

Through its Conservation and Protection Program, DFO takes enforcement action when necessary, educates and promotes awareness on the rules and regulations through a combination of land, air and sea patrols

Stay Connected

Follow Fisheries and Oceans Canada on X (Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada Ontario & Prairie Region

Contacts: Media Relations, Ontario and Prairie Region, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 204-984-4715, [email protected]