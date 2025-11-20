EMERSON, MB, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Preventing aquatic invasive species from entering Canadian waters is vital to protecting our freshwater ecosystems. This year marked the fourth consecutive season that Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), in collaboration with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), inspected and decontaminated watercraft to ensure they were free of Zebra Mussels and other aquatic invasive species, safeguarding our ecosystems, biodiversity, and economy.

This spring through fall, DFO and CBSA staff conducted 772 watercraft inspections at the Emerson-Pembina international border crossing in southern Manitoba. Watercraft were inspected to ensure they were cleaned, drained, dried and free of any aquatic invasive species.

The results of this year's inspections underscore the importance of cleaning, draining and drying watercraft and gear after leaving a body of water to help prevent the introduction and spread of aquatic invasive species:

249 watercraft (32.3%) had not been cleaned, drained, or dried and failed the inspection.

49 decontaminations (6.3%) were performed.

27 watercraft (3.5%) were denied entry into Canada, all as a result of being contaminated with mussels.

These results emphasize the need for continued monitoring.

Year Inspections Clean, Drain, Dry failures Decontaminations Mussel-fouled watercraft Denial of entry due to other organisms 2022 636 200 (31 %) 129 (20 %) 3 (0.05 %) 2 (0.3 %) 2023 797 374 (47 %) 140 (18 %) 7 (0.08 %) 0 (0 %) 2024 853 274 (34 %) 96 (12 %) 11 (1.3 %) 2 (0.2 %)

DFO plans to continue the Emerson-Pembina watercraft inspections in collaboration with CBSA in 2026. This ongoing effort aims to ensure the protection of Canada's freshwaters for future generations.

"Aquatic invasive species are a real threat to our lakes, rivers, and the communities that rely on them. By working with Canada Border Services Agency officers on inspections and decontamination, we are helping stop their spread and protect freshwater ecosystems and biodiversity. Thank you to every officer and staff whose hard work makes this important prevention possible."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

"Thank you to the CBSA and DFO employees at the Emerson-Pembina international border crossing for working to protect Manitoba's lakes and rivers against invasive species and other harmful organisms. This collaborative work protects our environment and our industries that rely on aquatic resources, such as fisheries and aquaculture."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

Aquatic invasive species are freshwater or marine plants, animals, algae and micro-organisms introduced outside their natural or past distribution. They can have significant negative impacts on the environment, economy, society and human health.

They pose a serious threat to the biodiversity of Canada's waters. After habitat loss, invasive species are the second biggest threat to global biodiversity. They can grow quickly, compete with native species and alter habitats, and cost billions of dollars annually in damages to infrastructure and revenue loss in Canada.

Under the Aquatic Invasive Species Regulations , it is illegal to possess, transport, and release Zebra Mussels in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia. It is also illegal to import Zebra Mussels into Canada, except within the transboundary waters of the Great Lakes in Ontario and transboundary waters of Quebec.

, it is illegal to possess, transport, and release Zebra Mussels in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia. It is also illegal to import Zebra Mussels into Canada, except within the transboundary waters of the Great Lakes in Ontario and transboundary waters of Quebec. The CBSA works with DFO to safeguard the environment and economy. They help to enforce the Aquatic Invasive Species Regulations by conducting inspections of food, plant, animal and related products for both travelers and commercial importers at the international ports-of-entry.

by conducting inspections of food, plant, animal and related products for both travelers and commercial importers at the international ports-of-entry. Should CBSA officers identify or suspect they have identified an aquatic invasive species, travelers may be denied entry to Canada or referred to DFO. Travellers may be held responsible for any costs related to the disposal, quarantine, treatment, or removal of these invasive species from Canada.

