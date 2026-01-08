OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The leaders discussed the ongoing situation in Venezuela and the implications for the region. They affirmed their support for a peaceful, negotiated, and Venezuelan-led transition process that respects the democratic will of the Venezuelan people.

The leaders emphasised the necessity for all parties to uphold international law and the principle of sovereignty.

Prime Minister Carney and President Lula agreed to remain in close contact.

