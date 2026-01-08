OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's new government is moving our economy from reliance to resilience – building our strength at home, working to double our non-U.S. exports, and attracting massive new investment.

The Prime Minister, Mark Carney, today announced that he will travel to Doha, Qatar, on January 18, 2026, for a bilateral visit.

In Doha, Prime Minister Carney will meet with the Amir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to deepen the relationship between Canada and Qatar. The Prime Minister will engage with business leaders and investors to promote trade, expand market access for Canadian exporters to Qatar, attract investment in Canada, and forge new partnerships in artificial intelligence, infrastructure, energy, and security.

The Prime Minister will travel to Qatar as part of his broader visit to the People's Republic of China, from January 13 to 17, 2026, and his attendance at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, from January 19 to 21, 2026.

Quick facts

This will be Prime Minister Carney's first official visit to Qatar and the first visit by a sitting Canadian Prime Minister.

Bilateral merchandise trade between Canada and Qatar totalled $325 million in 2024.

Associated links

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]