The Government of Canada Invests in Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan

The Government of Canada provides funding to support redevelopment of the Shakespeare Festival Site in Saskatoon

SASKATOON, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources, today announced more than $1.6 million in funding to support redevelopment of the festival grounds of the Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan Festival. He made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, and the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan Inc. will use the funding for construction of a new amphitheatre base for the stage, audience seating, and park-style pavilions for dressing rooms, box office and concessions. The organization will purchase a new tent structure to accommodate the larger amphitheatre, along with new energy-efficient lighting, sound equipment and riser decking for the stage.

The planned redevelopment will enable Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan to extend its summer programming, providing more economic opportunities for the organization. The project will also improve working conditions for staff and performers, while enhancing access, on-site safety and overall audience experience.

This funding is being provided under the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund ($1 million) and the Community, Culture and Recreation Stream of the Investing in Canada Plan ($677,023).

Quotes

"Our government has made arts and culture a priority, investing an additional $300 million over 10 years to build and improve cultural infrastructure across Canada. These investments create stronger communities by providing Canadians with quality, safe and accessible gathering places where they can come together in support of our artists, creators and performers."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"The Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan Festival is a perfect example of a community working to celebrate and showcase our Canadian artists. The redevelopment of the festival site will be a cultural and economic benefit to Saskatoon, to the talented members of its artistic community and to those who appreciate the value of the arts."

—The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources

"Investing in cultural and recreational infrastructure helps build more dynamic and inclusive communities where Canadian families can grow and thrive. Our government is proud to be investing in infrastructure projects across Saskatchewan that are improving the lives of residents, promoting economic growth and strengthening the middle class."

—The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Cultural and recreational infrastructure continues to be a priority for all Canadians. Today's announcement is good news for Saskatoon and all of Saskatchewan, and I look forward to working together with our community partners as we continue to make significant investments in our province."

—The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness and Member of Parliament (Regina–Wascana)

"Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan has played a vital role in Saskatoon's rich cultural tapestry for more than 30 years. Today's announcement ensures the festival will continue to offer enthralling entertainment for many more years to come."

—The Honourable Gordon Wyant, Q.C., Deputy Premier of Saskatchewan and Minister Responsible for SaskBuilds

"This project will reshape the future for Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan, but beyond that it will open up one of the most beautiful spaces to the entire community. It is so amazing to have the support of the Government of Canada in creating an accessible and amazing development plan."

—Vic Dubois, Board Chair, Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan Festival, Inc.

"We are beyond thrilled at this investment by the Government of Canada into this project. This is a pivotal funding announcement that will allow our organization to take a huge leap forward in our planning. We can't thank the federal government enough for their support of this great community vision."

—Will Brooks, Artistic Producer, Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan Festival Inc.

Quick Facts

The mission of Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan Festival Inc. is to showcase the skills and talents of Saskatchewan artists in a manner that is accessible to all, through mounting productions of plays by William Shakespeare and other related works.

Since 1985, the organization has held an annual outdoor theatre festival in the heart of Saskatoon, on the banks of the South Saskatchewan River.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund plays a key role in improving physical conditions for artistic creativity and arts presentation or exhibition. It is also designed to increase access for Canadians to performing arts, visual arts, media arts, museum collections and heritage displays.

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

