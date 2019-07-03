The Government of Canada Invests in Place Fort La Tour

Member of Parliament Wayne Long announces a heritage investment in Saint John, New Brunswick

SAINT JOHN, NB, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Heritage sites give Canadians a chance to come together and learn more about their origins and their history. The Government of Canada is proud to support the renovation and development of heritage sites in communities across the country.

Wayne Long, Member of Parliament (Saint John–Rothesay), today announced that the Government of Canada is granting $245,000 to the Place Fort La Tour project of the Fort La Tour Development Authority. He made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

This funding, provided by the Department of Canadian Heritage through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, will allow the organization to set up an interpretation centre and develop programming that lets visitors learn more about the historical significance of the site.

Once completed, Place Fort La Tour will feature exhibits, interpretive maps, and a multi-purpose outdoor space to offer visitors a visual and interactive experience.

Quotes

"A deeper awareness of our history allows us to understand who we are as Canadians. The development of Place Fort La Tour will highlight the Indigenous, French, Acadian and Loyalist history of the city of Saint John. This support illustrates our government's commitment to investing in heritage sites across the country, and we are proud to be part of the Fort La Tour project."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"The Saint John area has played a key role in the history of our region and our country. Our government recognizes the importance of safeguarding these sites and supporting construction and renovation to preserve our heritage and tell our story for generations to come. By investing in the Fort La Tour project, we are offering people from the region and beyond an interactive and visual experience, while giving a boost to the local economy."

—Wayne Long, Member of Parliament (Saint John–Rothesay)

"It is with great pleasure that after so many years of hard work by so many, this project is finally becoming reality. Place Fort La Tour has deep cultural and historic roots for Indigenous people and for Francophone, Loyalist and other settlers to Saint John, and we all share a special connection. This will be an important investment in a modern tourism, cultural and educational interpretation center."

—Beth Hatt, Chair, Fort La Tour Development Authority

Quick Facts

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund plays a key role in improving physical conditions for artistic creativity and arts presentation or exhibition. It is also designed to increase access for Canadians to performing arts, visual arts, media arts, museum collections and heritage displays.

Fort La Tour, designated a national historic site of Canada in 1923, is an archaeological site containing the remnants of a 17th-century fortified trading post. This site was inhabited over the years by First Nations peoples, the French and Loyalists.

The development and commemoration of Fort La Tour was identified as a priority by the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada in 1919. For more than 90 years, numerous groups tried in vain to develop this heritage site.

Associated Links

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Related Links

