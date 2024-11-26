The Government of Canada Invests in Geothermal Energy in Northern Canada

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to working in partnership with Indigenous communities to support the clean energy transition.

That is why today, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, announced over $2 million in funding through the Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities (CERRC) program to support ADK Holdings Ltd.'s Geothermal Energy Development project.

The project, held by Acho Dene Koe First Nation's economic development corporation, will:

Engage the community of Echaot'l Koe ( Fort Liard ) and support Acho Dene Koe First Nation in determining the best strategies for developing the geothermal resources of the First Nation's traditional territory in the Northwest Territories .

Support the potential transition of Indigenous communities to renewable energy, which will reduce diesel use for heating, create jobs and enable economic development in the Fort Liard region.

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting community-led clean energy projects to enable greater energy security for Indigenous peoples.

Quotes

"In northern Canada and across the country, clean energy presents an enormous economic opportunity that will also help people save money on their energy bills while keeping the air clean. The ADK Geothermal Development project will make a real difference in the lives of people living in the Northwest Territories while also driving down climate-changing emissions. Indigenous communities deserve to have access to the resources they need to advance clean energy solutions in their home territories — and that is exactly what the Government of Canada is supporting through this project."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"It's great to see innovative projects come to life that will contribute to reducing diesel use and bringing health and economic benefits to communities. It's another step in the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting reconciliation, further recognizing Indigenous communities' expertise in addressing climate change and protecting the environment."

Michael McLeod

Member of Parliament, Northwest Territories

Quick Facts

Launched in 2018, the CERRC program has allocated $220 million over eight years to reduce diesel reliance for heat and power in Indigenous and remote communities. CERRC received an additional $233 million over five years through Budget 2021.

over eight years to reduce diesel reliance for heat and power in Indigenous and remote communities. CERRC received an additional over five years through Budget 2021. CERRC provides funding for renewable energy and capacity building projects to reduce the reliance on fossil fuels for heating and electricity in Indigenous, rural and remote communities across Canada to create warmer, healthier homes and provide savings to communities. The program has supported 111 projects nationally, including capacity building initiatives, large capital projects, innovation projects and bioheat projects.

to create warmer, healthier homes and provide savings to communities. The program has supported 111 projects nationally, including capacity building initiatives, large capital projects, innovation projects and bioheat projects. The Indigenous Council recently released the "Kinship and Prosperity" Report to help guide the transition to clean energy in Indigenous, rural and remote Communities.

