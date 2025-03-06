Member of Parliament René Arseneault announces major funding for Edmundston's Centre Maillet

EDMUNDSTON, NB, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Our two official languages are an integral part of our Canadian identity. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting official-language minority communities across the country. It also recognizes the importance of having community infrastructure that allows people to come together, share ideas and access vital resources in their own language.

René Arseneault, Member of Parliament (Madawaska–Restigouche), announced today that the Government of Canada is providing funding of $2 million to Edmundston's Centre Maillet for phase 2 of its major renovation project. This announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety.

The investment announced today, which covers the period 2024–2027, will help the Centre Maillet make structural improvements to its building and redevelop its rental and vacant spaces. Funding will allow Centre Maillet to replace windows, add cladding to the auditorium, replace the electrical panel and upgrade the ventilation system. The facility will also purchase specialized equipment to provide a more functional and accessible environment for its tenants.

Besides the Government of Canada, other funders of this project include the Government of New Brunswick's Regional Development Corporation, New Brunswick Power and the City of Edmundston.

In total, the Government of Canada will invest up to an additional $47.2 million over five years to increase the amount and quality of community educational infrastructure and spaces for official‑language minority community organizations across the country. These projects are made possible by the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028 and the Community Life component of the Development of Official-Language Communities Program.

Quotes

"Community spaces in a minority-language environment are essential to making our communities more vibrant and inclusive. By investing in these spaces, we are ensuring a future in which the strength of our communities is based on unity, innovation and equal access to opportunities for all."

—The Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety

"We are proud to support the Centre Maillet as it continues to serve Edmundston's Francophone community. The structural improvements and new specialized equipment will enhance the Centre's French-language programming and activities, strengthening the sense of pride and belonging for the region's Francophone population."

—René Arseneault, Member of Parliament (Madawaska–Restigouche)

"Investing in a cultural and community centre is not just about funding a building; it's about nurturing the heart of our community. This support will empower us to create a vibrant space where creativity thrives, diverse voices are heard, and connections are forged, ultimately enriching the lives of everyone we serve at Centre Maillet. On behalf of our community, we thank you for your trust and support!"

—Michelle Sirois, President, Centre Maillet

Quick Facts

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028 provides for an additional $1.4 billion over five years to support 33 new or enhanced initiatives to protect and promote Canada's official languages. These funds supplement some $2.7 billion in cumulative historical funding and $155.6 million in term funding over the five years in question. This brings the cumulative total of federal support for official languages for the period 2023–2028 to $4.1 billion.

This Action Plan is the fifth five-year plan for official languages in 20 years and is based on four pillars, inspired by the government's priorities and the issues expressed by the country's communities during the 2022 Cross-Canada Official Languages Consultations, the report for which is available online.

On June 20, 2023, the Government of Canada received Royal Assent for An Act for the Substantive Equality of Canada's Official Languages. Among other goals, the Act aims to address the decline of French in the country and to clarify and strengthen the promotion of official languages, while supporting official language minority communities.

Centre Maillet, incorporated in 2005, is a non-profit organization that promotes activities and projects focused on artistic, cultural, social, economic and community development. In 2005, the Centre's Board of Directors outlined a sociocultural mission for the centre to support gatherings, services and activities for Francophones in Edmundston and the surrounding area.

Associated Links

