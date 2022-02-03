The Government of Canada invests in clean technology to support sustainable farming practices

FARNHAM, QC, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Across the country, Canadian farmers are on the frontlines of the climate crisis. Through investments in clean technology, the Government of Canada is focused on supporting farmers through the challenges of today – from droughts to extreme weather – while taking climate action to build a healthy future for generations to come.

Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced the first wave of 60 approved projects under the Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program. With $17.9 million for projects across Canada, farmers and agri-businesses will have access to the latest clean technologies. This will help farmers adapt to a changing climate and boost their long-term competitiveness, all while cutting emissions. This funding is focused on three priority areas: green energy and energy efficiency; precision agriculture; and the bioeconomy.

Earlier today, Minister Bibeau virtually met with female-led Fermes Janor Inc. in Farnham, Quebec and was shown the new outdoor grain dryer and equipment made possible through ACT funding of up to nearly $421,000. This is one of nine ACT – Adoption Stream projects approved to date in Quebec, with federal investments in the province totalling up to almost $1.9 million so far.

Later this morning, Wendland Farms Ltd. in Waldheim, Saskatchewan met virtually with Minister Bibeau to showcase progress at its farm operation and its new high-efficiency grain dryer, made possible by ACT funding of up to more than $251,000. This project is one of 24 projects ready so far, with federal investments totaling up to almost $7.6 million to date across Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Under the ACT Program, farmers and agri-businesses will have access to funding to help develop and adopt the latest clean technologies to reduce GHG emissions and enhance their competitiveness.

Today's announcement builds on the work already underway to help farmers reduce emissions and develop technology to adapt to climate change. The Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program is part of the government's strengthened climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is working together with agricultural producers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The program helps them acquire more energy-efficient equipment and adopt innovative solutions to make their practices more sustainable. These investments build resilience to climate change and meet consumer expectations."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"A green recovery includes working closely with our Quebec farmers. To achieve this, we need to implement practices that address greenhouse gas emissions. I am proud that our government is investing in local projects, such as the new high efficiency grain dryer at Janor Farms. Innovative projects like this one will allow us to adopt responsible practices."

- The Honourable Pascale St. Onge, Minister of Sport, Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, and Member of Parliament for Brome—Missisquoi

"This funding is a key lever that contributes to the sustainability of our company. It allows us to diversify our activities from a standpoint of sustainable production. Investing in energy efficiency provides both economic and environmental gains for all of Quebec and Canadian society as a whole."

- Marie-Claude Mainville, Agronomist and Manager, Groupe Janor

"The ACT Adoption Stream helped our farm invest in a grain dryer that offers some the latest technologies. This investment will help our farm produce high quality grain by avoiding the risk of weather damaged crops at harvest time, and at the same time dry grain more clean and efficiently."

- Bryce Wendland, Owner, Wendland Farms Ltd.

Quick Facts

The Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program is part of the government's strengthened climate plan. The climate plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments in addition to the Canada Infrastructure Bank's $6 billion for clean infrastructure announced as part of its growth plan.

in investments in addition to the Canada Infrastructure Bank's for clean infrastructure announced as part of its growth plan. Through the Adoption Stream , 58 approved projects will support the adoption of clean technologies, with a priority on those that meaningfully reduce GHG emissions.

, 58 approved projects will support the adoption of clean technologies, with a priority on those that meaningfully reduce GHG emissions. Through the Research and Innovation Stream , 2 approved projects will support pre-market innovation including research, development, demonstration and commercialization of agricultural clean technologies.

, 2 approved projects will support pre-market innovation including research, development, demonstration and commercialization of agricultural clean technologies. The ACT Program may provide a more favourable cost-share ratio (60:40) where the majority of the business (more than 50 percent) is owned or led by one or more underrepresented groups, which include: women, youth, aged 35 or under, Indigenous groups, visible minorities and persons with disabilities.

Projects and final funding are subject to negotiation of a contribution agreement.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada has announced $550 million in federal investments to support the development and adoption of clean technologies and beneficial management practices. In addition to ACT, recent programs have been launched to help address environmental issues, including the $185-million Agricultural Climate Solutions (ACS) – Living Labs program to support carbon sequestration and GHG emission reduction and the $200-million ACS – On-Farm Climate Action Fund to support immediate on-farm adoption of beneficial management practices (nitrogen management, rotational grazing and cover cropping).

Related Products

Backgrounder - Database: Agricultural Clean Technology Program projects in Canada

Additional Links

Greenhouse gases and agriculture

Agricultural Clean Technology Program: Research and Innovation Stream

Agricultural Clean Technology Program: Adoption Stream

A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy

Agricultural Climate Solutions

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: Marianne Dandurand, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected], 343-541-9229; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]