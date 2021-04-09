TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, April 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Parks Canada is responsible for protecting Canada's natural and cultural heritage, for showcasing outstanding examples across the country, and for sharing these treasured places with Canadians.

To that extent, the Government of Canada is announcing an investment of $613,000 at the Forges du Saint-Maurice National Historic Site to rehabilitate the access road, re-design the Grande Maison reception area, and install new interpretive panels along the site's interpretation circuit.

Financed through the federal infrastructure investment program, these infrastructure improvements are in addition to the new features already announced for 2021, including the new experience 1600°C: Trial by Fire, which will allow visitors to experience the hard work of the blast furnace workers using new digital technology, and the new audio path Diabolus ex machina, created and narrated primarily by internationally renowned regional artist Fred Pellerin, that was announced less than a month ago.

These new visitor experiences and infrastructure upgrades are in line with the strategies identified in the site's new management plan. The strategies aim to make the Forges du Saint-Maurice a major attraction for the community and the regional tourism offer, as well as a national historic site that focuses on the protection and presentation of heritage. The new management plan can be viewed online at https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/lhn-nhs/qc/saintmaurice/gestion-management/plan

All of the investments in the Forges du Saint-Maurice allow visitors to enjoy new quality experiences and discover the exceptional history of Canada's first industrial community.

"By investing in the conservation and restoration of the Forges du Saint-Maurice, we are enabling visitors now and in the future to discover an important historic site while connecting with nature in a safe and stimulating environment. The Forges du Saint-Maurice is a treasure for the Mauricie Region and Canada, and we are really proud of it!"

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice—Champlain

Quick facts

Located near the Saint-Maurice River, the Forges du Saint-Maurice National Historic Site is the country's first industrial village. Each year, approximately 10,000 visitors learn more about Canada's first steel industry.

first steel industry. Visitors will be able to see how well the nature trail is cared for, and appreciate the rehabilitation work conducted on the archeological remains last fall. The Forges du Saint-Maurice urban park offers a quality nature area near downtown Trois-Rivières.

urban park offers a quality nature area near downtown Trois-Rivières. The Forges du Saint-Maurice National Historic Site is open to the public from the weekend before Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day until Labour Day.

Parks Canada continues to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation. Given the rapidly changing situation, the Forges du Saint-Maurice National Historic Site's service offer will be evaluated in June 2021 in light of the recommendations of public health experts.

