VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Fisheries and Oceans Canada

Coastal communities across Canada are supported by small craft harbours that provide the commercial fishing industry with safe access to waterways. With approximately 45,000 Canadians employed in the fishing sector, the Government of Canada is making investments to renew its network of small craft harbours and work with municipalities and other stakeholders to ensure this important infrastructure can enhance local communities.

Today, the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Vancouver South, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, announced that the Government of Canada is investing a total of $50 million in the next two years to help renew 26 small craft harbours in communities along the Pacific coast. This includes $17 million in the Steveston Small Craft Harbour, $11 million in small craft harbours in the Prince Rupert area, and $22 million at other smaller harbours along the Pacific coast.

The harbour at Steveston is receiving an important investment from Budget 2021. This money will go towards float repairs at the 3rd Avenue and Atagi facilities; basin dredging to ensure safe moorage within the harbour; electrical repairs; and upgraded fire protection systems to keep infrastructure and harbour users safe.

Small craft harbours in the Prince Rupert area are also receiving investments from Budget 2021. The funding will go towards float reconstruction at Port Edward Harbour; float and breakwater repairs at Fairview Harbour; and breakwater mooring repairs at Rushbrook Harbour. These infrastructure projects will help ensure that this important Northern British Columbia fishing hub continues to serve the loading, moorage and offloading needs of Pacific commercial and Indigenous fishing fleets.

Quotes

"Small craft harbours are the heart of Canada's coastal communities. They're places of gathering, hubs of recreation and industry, and they're essential to Canada's growing blue economy. That's why our government is investing $300 million to make our harbours greener, safer, and more efficient. We'll always support the women and men of our fisheries, tourism sectors, and construction industries, and the coastal and rural communities that depend on Canada's small craft harbours."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I am pleased to announce this important investment for British Columbians. Fishing is a vital cornerstone in many coastal communities across Canada, especially here in Richmond and the Lower Mainland. That is why it is important to support our local fish harvesters and the broader community with good, well-maintained, local harbour infrastructure. When we invest in our local harbours, we invest in the people who work and live near them. I know how important this initiative is to local suppliers and families in Richmond and across British Columbia."

The Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Vancouver South

"I am happy to see all the work that will help to improve harbour services to support local fish harvesters and the community as a whole. The work announced today will help improve safety and maintain infrastructure that is essential to British Columbia."

Terry Beech, Parliamentary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Member of parliament for Burnaby north - Seymour

Quick Facts

In Budget 2021, the Government of Canada committed an additional $300 million to be invested over two years for the renewal of Canada's network of small craft harbours.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) keeps harbours critical to the commercial fishing industry open and in good repair.

DFO supports 973 harbours across Canada with more than 5000 volunteers from harbour authorities.

Harbour restoration projects are undertaken in cooperation with the local harbour authorities that manage and operate facilities for local users.

The Small Craft Harbour Program budget for 2021-2022 is approximately $90 million; of this amount, approximately $70 million will be directly invested in projects for repairs, maintenance, construction and dredging at harbours.

Canada's blue economy and its future growth depend on the sustainable use and management of our ocean resources. A Blue Economy Strategy will enable us to protect and revitalize the health of our oceans while taking advantage of emerging economic growth opportunities throughout ocean sectors.

Associated Links

Government of Canada invests in the improvement of fishing harbours across Canada

For more information on Fisheries and Oceans Canada's Small Craft Harbours Program: https://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/sch-ppb/index-eng.html

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

