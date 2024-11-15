CHÂTEAUGUAY, QC, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Conserving and restoring nature are solutions for mitigating and adapting to climate change. That is why the Government of Canada is working with provinces, territories, Indigenous peoples, municipalities, and other partners to protect carbon-sequestering habitats such as wetlands, mature forests, and peatlands across the country.

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, today announced an investment of $5 million for a project by the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal (Montréal Metropolitan Community). This project aims to acquire and protect, in perpetuity, up to 200 hectares in the forest corridor between the municipalities of Châteauguay and Léry, in the Montérégie region of Quebec.

The project will consolidate the ecological link between the two municipalities and help fight habitat loss and fragmentation in this highly biodiverse area. The Châteauguay-Léry Green Corridor is known for its diverse habitats, including six exceptional forest ecosystems and around 20 threatened plant species. It is home to the only significant colony listed in Quebec of the cockspur hawthorn, a tree species in the Rosaceae family that has been officially designated as threatened in Quebec since 2022. Ultimately, the project could also improve access to nature through the introduction of low-impact recreational activities, such as hiking and cross-country skiing.

Quotes

"Nature-based solutions are among the most effective ways that we have of tackling climate change. Mature forests, like those in Châteauguay and Léry, are renowned for their ability to sequester large quantities of carbon, and their protection will help us meet our commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and conserve 30 percent of land and ocean by 2030. The combination of these habitats gives this forest corridor an exceptional character, making its protection essential."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Protecting our forests and natural environments is essential to preserving Châteauguay—Lacolle's unique biodiversity. This investment will not only protect these precious habitats, but also provide future generations with invaluable access to nature."

– Brenda Shanahan, Member of Parliament for Châteauguay—Lacolle

"Woods and forest corridors like the Châteauguay-Léry Green Corridor are essential to maintaining biodiversity and the quality of life of the population of Greater Montréal, which is why the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal has been making major efforts for several years to ensure its conservation. This investment will give us the means to take concrete action to acquire and protect the land that makes up the corridor, and to create a metropolitan park that will benefit current citizens as well as future generations."

– Massimo Iezzoni, Director General, Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal

"Léry is distinguished by its rural character, riparian buffer zone, and mature trees. I hear over and over from residents how much they enjoy living there. We are all delighted to see that all levels of government, including the Government of Canada, are paying real attention to protecting our natural environment. The Town of Léry reiterates its willingness to work in concert with all stakeholders to help achieve the goal of 30 percent protected areas in Greater Montréal."

– Kevin Boyle, Mayor of Léry

"As mayor of Châteauguay, I am immensely proud to see the fruits of a joint effort, in which all levels of government and municipal authorities joined forces. Today, the Government of Canada's commitment to add $5 million to an existing contribution for the protection of the Châteauguay-Léry forest corridor is a concrete expression of our collective efforts. This initiative will help preserve this priceless ecological jewel, ensuring a lasting legacy for future generations."

– Éric Allard, Mayor of Châteauguay

Quick facts

The funding for this project has been granted for a period of two years, from 2023 to 2025, and comes from the Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund, a $1.4 billion , 10-year fund to support projects that conserve, restore, and enhance wetlands, peatlands, grasslands, and forests to store and capture carbon.

, 10-year fund to support projects that conserve, restore, and enhance wetlands, peatlands, grasslands, and forests to store and capture carbon. Nature-based climate solutions help reduce Canada's greenhouse gas emissions and meet its climate change targets for 2030 and 2050.

greenhouse gas emissions and meet its climate change targets for 2030 and 2050. This natural environment acquisition project is part of the Metropolitan Land Use and Development Plan and aims to increase the forest cover essential to Greater Montréal's biological diversity.

Associated links

