The Government of Canada invests $10 million to revive the National Bank Open in Montréal

Tennis Canada is receiving financial assistance from CED to enhance the Montréal tournament and position it for the future.

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting tourism via major events and festivals contributes to economic development in Canada's regions. In addition to bringing in many tourists, which provides a major economic boost, sports and cultural events make it possible for Canadians to reconnect and celebrate together once again.

That is why the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, is announcing a $10,000,000 financial contribution to Tennis Canada.

This financial assistance, which the Government of Canada has granted as part of the Major Festivals and Events Support Initiative (MFESI), will allow Tennis Canada to position the National Bank Open in Montréal with an eye to the future. The 2022 men's tournament will take place from August 6 to 14.

This financial support from CED will make it possible for Tennis Canada to adopt environmentally friendly practices, improve venues and make the necessary adaptations given the current public health situation. Moreover, Tennis Canada will be able to improve the visitor experience and enhance offerings at this major annual sports event.

Today's announcement is part of a total of almost $20 million in funding awarded to Tennis Canada. This financial assistance also includes a $9.3 million non-repayable contribution to support the women's National Bank Open in Toronto. The announcement was made by the Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario).

The Government of Canada is aware of the economic impacts the pandemic has had on major festivals and events, the workers who earn their living through them, and the regional economies that depend on them across the country. By supporting these events, the Government of Canada is helping regions to position themselves as tourism destinations of choice and our regional economies to diversify and remain vital, while promoting investments in Canadian tourism assets and products.

Quotes

"Signature events such as the National Bank Open are crucial to local economies. Every year, this major sporting event attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to Montréal and Toronto and generates significant benefits for Canada. Our government's investment will help Tennis Canada recover from the pandemic and position itself going forward. Our funding will allow the organization to upgrade its facilities while reducing its environmental footprint, so that our athletes can continue to perform and shine on the court."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Major festivals and tourist attractions, such as National Bank Open, are vital to the local economy, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors annually to Southern Ontario. Thanks to a non-repayable investment received under the Major Festivals and Events Support Initiative, the Government of Canada is helping Tennis Canada to bounce back from the pandemic and create economic opportunities in the region."

The Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario)

"We are very grateful for the financial support given to us by CED and FedDev Ontario. While 2020 and 2021 have been challenging for our organization due to the health crisis, the assistance offered by the Government of Canada will allow Tennis Canada to make significant improvements to its facilities. In addition to enhancing the quality of our two international events in Montréal and Toronto, which continue to grow in popularity, the upgrades made to our venues will also allow us to optimize the visitor experience for years to come and our capacity for tourism benefits, and to generate economic value."

Eugène Lapierre, Senior Vice President, Professional Tennis, Québec and Tournament Director, Tennis Canada

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under the Major Festivals and Events Support Initiative (MFESI). This initiative helps major festivals and events remain operational and adapt and enhance their activities with an eye to the future. The MFESI has a budget of $200 million over two years, which is delivered by CED in Quebec and by FedDev Ontario in Southern Ontario .





and by FedDev Ontario in . CED is a key federal partner for regional economic development in Quebec . With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.





. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across into tomorrow's economy. FedDev Ontario , the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario , delivers programs and services to support innovation and economic growth in southern Ontario—Canada's most populous region.

