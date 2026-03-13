BRUCE MINES, ON, March 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadians are seeing the effects of an ever-changing and unpredictable global economy. The Government of Canada is improving Canada's climate competitiveness by investing in green shipping corridors and clean ports, which will support economic growth and build a more efficient and cleaner transportation system. The majority of domestic marine shipments are transported by Canadian-owned vessel companies.

Today, the Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, Steven MacKinnon, announced up to $6.4 million to R.W. Tomlinson Ltd.'s Ontario Trap Rock facility for their Trap Rock Electrification of Extended Ship Loading System project in Bruce Mines, funded under the Green Shipping Corridor Program.

This funding aims to support the adoption of an electric-powered extended ship loading system to replace diesel-powered haul trucks that currently transport aggregates 2.7 km to Ontario Trap Rock's commercial dock.

By investing in low-carbon and net-zero emission technologies, the project will reduce emissions from the marine sector while making our supply chains more efficient in moving construction materials through the Great Lakes. The electrified system is expected to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions while also reducing truck traffic crossing Highway 17, improving safety and reducing impacts for the local community.

As a critical facility for Canada's marine sector, Ontario Trap Rock produces high-quality trap rock aggregates that are fundamental for construction and infrastructure projects throughout the Great Lakes region and northern Ontario.

Ontario Trap Rock, owned by R.W. Tomlinson, is the largest employer in Bruce Mines, employing approximately 50 full-time workers, and the quarry has decades of reserves remaining. The project, along with planned dock expansion, will allow the facility to increase annual shipments by up to 25 percent, helping ensure the continued long-term viability of this important economic asset to the local community and to the provincial and Canadian economy. R.W. Tomlinson is a Canadian, family-owned company that has been operating for over 70 years.

Investments like this are helping to build green shipping corridors across Canada, while modernizing ports and marine infrastructure so goods move more efficiently while reducing environmental impacts.

Quotes

"Canada's supply chains must be both competitive and sustainable. Investments like this one are helping build the next generation of green shipping corridors across the Great Lakes, reducing emissions while ensuring the materials that build our communities move efficiently and reliably."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"This investment is great news for Bruce Mines and the North Shore region. Projects like this show that small towns can lead the way in building a stronger economy while protecting the environment for future generations. I'm proud to see local workers and businesses at the forefront of the transition to cleaner industry."

Terry Sheehan

Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie-Algoma

"Ontario Trap Rock has long been an important part of our community and a key local employer. This investment supports the modernization of their operations while reducing truck traffic and environmental impacts in our area. Projects like this help strengthen our local economy and support sustainable growth for Bruce Mines."

Her Worship Lory Patteri

Mayor of Bruce Mines

"As a proudly Canadian-owned, family-run company that has operated for more than 70 years, R.W. Tomlinson is committed to investing in innovative and sustainable solutions for the future. This project at Ontario Trap Rock will help reduce emissions, improve efficiency, and strengthen the movement of essential construction materials throughout the Great Lakes region. We are proud to partner with the Government of Canada to support cleaner transportation and continued economic opportunities for Bruce Mines and Northern Ontario."

Ron Tomlinson

Chief Executive Officer

R.W. Tomlinson Ltd.

Quick facts

The Green Shipping Corridor Program provides funding for projects that contribute to the establishment of green shipping corridors and the decarbonization of the marine sector along the Great Lakes, the St. Lawrence Seaway, and Canada's East and West Coasts.

The Green Shipping Corridor Program aims to: address the emissions impact of marine shipping on surrounding communities and ecosystems help accelerate the launch of the next generation of clean ships invest in shore power technology prioritize low-emission and low-noise vessels at ports

In 2021, Canada signed the Clydebank Declaration to support the establishment of green shipping corridors - zero-emission maritime routes between two or more ports. Canada pledged to establish partnerships, with participation from ports, operators, and others, to accelerate the decarbonization of the shipping sector and its fuel supply through green shipping corridors.

In 2023, G7 members pledged to support the establishment of at least 14 green shipping corridors by the middle of this decade which led the Government of Canada to establish the $149.7 million Green Shipping Corridor Program that same year.

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SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, Ottawa, 613-327-5918, [email protected]; Media relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]