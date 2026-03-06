Sainte-Julie business receives $250,000 in funding from CED.

SAINTE-JULIE, QC, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Bienvenu-Olivier Ntumba, Member of Parliament for Mont-Saint-Bruno–L'Acadie, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, a repayable contribution of $250,000 for LABPLAS. This CED support will enable it to increase its productivity and production capacity.

Thanks to CED's assistance, the business will be able to acquire, adapt and install new equipment that will make it possible to increase its production.

Founded in 1987, LABPLAS is an innovative business specializing in the manufacture of sterile sampling products for use in laboratory analyses.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"Small and medium-sized manufacturers are the foundation of our local economies and a key driver of regional development. CED's investment will help LABPLAS improve its productivity, increase its production capacity and expand its range of commercial products. The success and spin-offs of its project will benefit the region as a whole, as well as Quebec and Canada."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic–Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"Our government is proud to support innovative SMEs like LABPLAS. By helping businesses equip themselves with what they need, we enable them to remain competitive and prosperous and to create good jobs. Thanks to the Government of Canada's funding, LABPLAS will be able to continue to innovate in an advanced field and strengthen its position in the industry and on the markets, which will also help stimulate the region's economy."

Bienvenu-Olivier Ntumba, Member of Parliament for Mont-Saint-Bruno–L'Acadie

"Manufacturing SMEs are a veritable powerhouse in Quebec's economy. Thanks to funding such as what CED has provided, LABPLAS can continue with its technological transformation, increase its local production capacity and strengthen its competitiveness on international markets, all while working out of Quebec. This investment enables us to continue to innovate here in the Montérégie region, with cutting-edge technology, while also creating sustainable value for our region, for Quebec and for Canada."

Benoit Brouillette, CEO, LABPLAS

Quick facts

Funding has been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

