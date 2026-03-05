Three Montérégie businesses share a total of $1,649,000 in funding from CED.

FRANKLIN, QC, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting agri-food businesses contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Nathalie Provost, Member of Parliament for Châteauguay–Les Jardins-de-Napierville and Secretary of State (Nature), today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, a total of $1,649,000 in contributions for three Montérégie businesses: Leahy Orchards, Logiag and Une touche d'ail. This CED funding will enable them to support their growth.

Established in Franklin in 1979, Leahy Orchards specializes in apple processing. To increase its productivity and competitiveness, the business will be able to acquire--thanks to $1.5M in repayable funding from CED--the digital equipment it needs to improve its packaging process, thereby reducing the amount of plastic needed, as well as a bag filler, a case wrapper and a palletizer.

An innovative business in the area of sustainable agriculture, Logiag has, over the past 25 years, developed an expertise in providing advisory services to farm operators, as well as a patented technology to sample and analyze soils, plants and forage, called LaserAg. Located in Châteauguay, the SME is seeking to expand by implementing an international marketing strategy. A non‑repayable contribution of $99,000 from CED will cover the salaries and professional fees for human resources dedicated to marketing LaserAg, prospecting visits, and travel costs.

Founded in 2020, Une touche d'ail is a start‑up from Saint‑Anicet operating in the field of garlic production and processing. It has a mission to contribute to Quebec's food self‑sufficiency and an ambition to one day produce enough garlic to meet demand across Canada. As part of a project to increase its productivity, the business has received $50,000 in repayable funding from CED to acquire and install innovative production equipment, including a pneumatic peeling module, an extraction system, disinfecting ponds and a drying tunnel.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"Small and medium-sized agri-food businesses are at the heart of community development and continue to be a cornerstone of our economy. CED's investments help improve their productivity, strengthen their competitiveness and diversify their markets. CED's support for the projects by Leahy Orchards, Logiag and Une touche d'ail highlight their undeniable contribution to the Montérégie region's economic vitality. The success of their initiatives will generate positive spin‑offs for the entire region, Quebec and Canada."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic–Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"Our government has a mission to guide businesses into tomorrow's economy and to help them seize the business opportunities that arise. Here at home, the agri‑food and agri-environmental sectors directly contribute to a dynamic, diverse economy. By supporting businesses such as Leahy Orchards, Logiag and Une touche d'ail, we are fostering innovation, productivity and the development of new markets. Their projects generate concrete benefits for our communities and contribute to sustainable growth in the Montérégie region and in Quebec. I congratulate the teams behind these promising initiatives for our region and our country."

The Honourable Nathalie Provost, Member of Parliament for Châteauguay–Les Jardins-de-Napierville and Secretary of State (Nature)

Quick facts

Funding has been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Gabrielle Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]