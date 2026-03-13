BARDUFOSS, Norway, March 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre, and the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, while in Bardufoss, Norway.

The leaders attended NATO's Exercise Cold Response – an exercise with approximately 30,000 women and men from 14 nations – operating on land, at sea, and in the skies of the High North. The exercise builds our shared strength and resilience in the challenging terrains and waters of NATO's northern flank – in fjords, with sub-zero temperatures, limited daylight, and deep snow.

Prime Minister Carney underlined Canada's efforts to further strengthen its presence in the Arctic and High North to ensure the increasingly strategically important region remains secure. The leaders welcomed NATO efforts in this regard, including through enhanced deterrence.

The leaders discussed international security, including continued instability driven by Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. They reaffirmed their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, including for a just and lasting peace, backed by robust security guarantees. They expressed deep concern over the conflict in the Middle East and agreed that diplomatic engagement is essential to avoid further escalation.

The leaders agreed to remain in contact.

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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