The Government of Canada Intends to Create National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action Against Islamophobia

Islamophobia, hatred and discrimination have no place in Canada

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Four years ago, an act of terror took the lives of six people at the Grand Mosque in Quebec City and seriously injured 19 others. Ibrahima Barry, Mamadou Tanou Barry, Khaled Belkacemi, Abdelkrim Hassane, Azzeddine Soufiane, Aboubaker Thabti were fathers, husbands, loved ones, colleagues and Muslims. Their deaths were heartbreaking for their loved ones, for Muslim communities around the world and for Canadians. Islamophobia, hatred and radicalization—and the denial of these realities—are the root of this horrifying crime.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced the Government of Canada's intention to make January 29th a National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action Against Islamophobia, to honour the victims and express solidarity with the survivors of this tragedy.

Islamophobia is a concrete and daily reality for Muslim communities everywhere. We have an obligation to remember the victims and a responsibility to combat discrimination and continue to build a more inclusive Canada.

"This tragedy reminds us of the urgency to stand up against these hateful acts and online radicalization. Our government intends to introduce new regulations to require online platforms to remove illegal and hateful content before it causes more harm and damage. It is through actions like this that we will make Canada a safer and more secure country."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, I join with Muslim Canadians—indeed all Canadians—in speaking out against the hatred that fuels Islamophobia. When faced with fear and intolerance, let us all be strong and united. This National Day of Remembrance and Action Against Islamophobia will allow us not only never to forget this tragic event, but also to continue our efforts to make this country more open and inclusive from coast to coast to coast."

—The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth

"It's with a solemn spirit and respect that we establish the National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action Against Islamophobia. We have learned a great deal and continue to learn about the strength, courage and dignity of the survivors and the families of the victims. Today, we are showing our solidarity with members of this community."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Quebec Lieutenant

"The Government of Canada stands in solidarity with the Muslim communities of Quebec City and Canada. We must never forget January 29, 2017 and what happens when ignorance, fear and hate enter our hearts. This day will serve as a reminder that we must always be vigilant in combatting Islamophobia and intolerance in all their forms. Individually and collectively, we must always be aware that we reap what we sew, and that we must strive for understanding, peace and respect."

—Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament (Louis-Hébert)

On January 29, 2017, six people were killed and nineteen others seriously injured in a terrorist attack on the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec City.

To honour the victims of the attack on the Grand Mosque, the City of Quebec, in partnership with Canadian Heritage and the Government of Quebec, has erected a memorial entitled Vivre ensemble (Living Together). Unveiled on December 1, 2020, this powerful work of art symbolizes the encounter between different communities. The installation occupies two sites, one near the Islamic Cultural Centre and the other in the Parc de la Visitation heritage site, which honours Catholic tradition.

