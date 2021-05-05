Parliamentary Secretary Marie–France Lalonde confirms funding for official languages organizations in New Brunswick

NEW BRUNSWICK, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is continuing to support its network of partners in order to enhance the vitality of official-language minority communities, while also contributing to innovation and excellence.

Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedDev Ontario and Official Languages), today reaffirmed the Government of Canada's support for 21 organizations in New Brunswick with an investment of more than $3.78 million in 2020–2021. That represents a 33-percent increase in funding provided directly to the province's organizations so they can play a greater role in maintaining the vitality of New Brunswick's Acadian and Francophone community. She made announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages.

Parliamentary Secretary Lalonde also pointed out that thanks to the Action Plan for Official Languages, RADARTS will be added to the list of New Brunswick organizations receiving funding under the Cooperation with the Community Sector component of Canadian Heritage's Development of Official-Language Communities Program.

"Official-language communities in Canada are part of the very fabric of our country. They include many small, passionate community organizations that work tirelessly to ensure the sustainability and vitality of our Francophone population. Our government is proud to support their ongoing efforts and their commitment to our bilingual future."

—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

"In every part of Canada, official-language minority communities are working to keep their language and culture relevant, strong and thriving. Community organizations play a vital role in Canada's bilingual future by providing leadership and direction, and ensuring access to services, resources, and cultural and language activities."

—Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedDev Ontario and Official Languages)

"The Conseil provincial des sociétés culturelles and its 18 member organizations across New Brunswick acknowledge the Government of Canada's positive support in helping us carry out our mission of action and cultural development in the province's Francophone communities. This funding will allow us to achieve tangible results in creativity and innovation, adapted to the health situation. This will also allow us to continue with the actions outlined in our annual program adjusted to our three-year strategic plan, which has been affected by the pandemic and is being reviewed."

—Ghislaine Foulem, Chair of the Conseil provincial des sociétés culturelles

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2018–2023: Investing in Our Future outlines the Government of Canada's overall vision for establishing a strong Canadian Francophonie and supporting official-language minority communities.

The Action Plan proposes an unprecedented investment of $2.7 billion over five years, including $500 million in new funding, to support official-language minority communities and promote bilingualism across the country. It is made up of three pillars: Strengthening Our Communities; Strengthening Access to Services; and Promoting a Bilingual Canada.

On February 19, in the document English and French: Towards a substantive equality of official languages in Canada, Minister Joly unveiled the Government of Canada's intentions to modernize and strengthen the Official Languages Act and related instruments. This document proposes a range of changes and new measures to achieve a new linguistic balance in the country.

Canadian Heritage's Official Languages Support Programs promote French and English in Canadian society and enhance the vitality of English- and French-speaking minority communities.

There are official-language minority communities in every province and territory, each with its own specific realities and needs.

Client Name Approved amount for 2018–2019 (before the Action Plan for Official Languages) Total allocation in 2020–2021 ASSOCIATION ACADIENNE DES ARTISTES PROFESSIONNEL.LE.S DU N.-B. INC. $80,000 $120,000 ASSOCIATION DES RADIOS COMMUNAUTAIRES ACADIENNES DU NOUVEAU-BRUNSWICK INC. $60,000 $97,000 ASSOCIATION FRANCOPHONE DES AÎNÉS DU NOUVEAU-BRUNSWICK INC $40,000 $90,000 ASSOCIATION FRANCOPHONE DES MUNICIPALITÉS DU NOUVEAU-BRUNSWICK INC. $70,000 $84,000 ASSOCIATION FRANCOPHONE DES PARENTS DU NOUVEAU-BRUNSWICK INC. $95,000 $114,000 ASSOCIATION RÉGIONALE DE LA COMMUNAUTÉ FRANCOPHONE DE SAINT-JEAN INC*. (Le financement de l'ARCf inclut les montants du Carrefour Beausoleil de Miramichi et du Centre communautaire Sainte-Anne de Fredericton (entente de tierce partie)). $390,000 $486,000 CONSEIL PROVINCIAL DES SOCIÉTÉS CULTURELLES, INC. $505,000 $706,000 LA COOPÉRATIVE DE THÉÂTRE L'ESCAOUETTE LTÉE $48,000 $57,600 LA FÉDÉRATION DES JEUNES FRANCOPHONES DU NOUVEAU-BRUNSWICK INC. $165,000 $223,000 LA SOCIÉTÉ DES JEUX DE L'ACADIE INC. $121,500 $145,800 LA SOCIÉTÉ NATIONALE DE L'ACADIE INC. $302,500 $363,000 LE GALA DE LA CHANSON DE CARAQUET INC. $50,000 $66,500 LE SALON DU LIVRE DE LA PÉNINSULE ACADIENNE INC. $10,000 $12,000 MOUVEMENT ACADIEN DES COMMUNAUTÉS EN SANTÉ DU NOUVEAU-BRUNSWICK INC. $49,000 $75,000 PRODUCTION DE L'ÉTOILE INC. $85,000 $102,000 RADARTS INC. N/A $119,880 REGROUPEMENT FÉMINISTE DU NOUVEAU-BRUNSWICK INC. $28,000 $95,000 SALON DU LIVRE DE DIEPPE INC. $10,000 $12,000 SALON DU LIVRE D'EDMUNDSTON INC. $10,000 $12,000 SOCIÉTÉ DE L'ACADIE DU NOUVEAU-BRUNSWICK INC. $525,000 $630,000 THE CANADIAN PARENTS FOR FRENCH (NEW BRUNSWICK) INC. $147,065 $176,478 TOTAL $2,791,065 $3,787,258

Action Plan for Official Languages 2018–2023: Investing in Our Future

English and French: Towards a substantive equality of official languages in Canada

Official Languages Support Programs

