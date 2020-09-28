The Government of Canada Honours Staff Sergeant Harry Lovelace (1905-1992) as a Hometown Hero

Son of a blacksmith from the village of Rolling Dam in Southern New Brunswick, Harry Lovelace was already an accomplished auto mechanic in nearby St. Stephen when war broke out in 1939. In 1941, Lovelace wanted to contribute to the war effort and enlisted in the Royal Canadian Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (RCEME) at the age of 35.

During the Battle of Normandy, Lovelace bravely led a team to repair Allied tanks disabled in the field and return them to action. Known as a mechanical genius, Lovelace invented many devices that improved the performance of combat vehicles while reducing service times. For his efforts, Lovelace was awarded the British Empire Medal by King George VI in 1945.

Staff Sergeant Harry Lovelace joins a growing list of Canadians who have been recognized for their achievements during the First and Second World Wars. Launched by Parks Canada in 2015 as a community-based initiative, Hometown Heroes honours and tells the stories of ordinary citizens, both military and civilian, who contributed to Allied efforts during the two World Wars.

To date, more than 140 Canadians from across the country have been recognized through interpretive panels displayed on the Parks Canada website, and at national historic sites in their hometown. By sharing these exemplary stories with Canadians, we express gratitude for their service and sacrifices.

"I'm very proud to join members of the Lovelace family and the community of New Brunswick in recognizing Staff Sergeant Harry Lovelace as a Hometown Hero for his bravery and his exceptional mechanical feats during the Second World War. In his own unique way, he contributed to the war effort and helped protect the Canada we are proud to call home."

Anita Vandenbeld,

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence

"One of Parks Canada's roles is to be the storyteller of Canada's rich and diverse heritage through its network of national historic sites and parks, and its commemorative programs like Hometown Heroes. I invite you to learn more about our newest Hometown Hero, Staff-Sergeant Harry Lovelace, and the many other Canadians who have been honoured through this commemorative program. "

Ron Hallman

President and Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada

"My dad would want to share this honour with all those unsung heroes, past and present, who provide the tools to take our military to the fight, whether peace-keeping, peace-making or warfare in a noble cause. And do everything possible to ensure the protection to bring them home."

Gordon Lovelace

Son of Staff Sergeant Harry Lovelace

"Staff Sergeant Harry Lovelace embodies the selflessness, loyalty and ingenuity that all present-day soldiers strive to emulate. Sharing the stories of our Hometown Heroes reminds Canadians of the extraordinary acts made by our ancestors during the World Wars to defend and protect our country and way of life. Staff Sergeant Lovelace's legacy of service and dedication is a valuable part of our Canadian and military heritage and I am pleased to honour him alongside his family."

Lieutenant-General Wayne D. Eyre, CMM, MSC, CD

Commander Canadian Army

"The Canadian War Museum is honoured to be a partner and the venue for this commemoration of Staff Sergeant Harry Lovelace. Harry, and his fellow mechanical engineers, made vital contributions to the Canadian effort during the Second World War. They kept in service many of the same types of vehicles and weapons currently on display in the Museum's LeBreton Gallery. In doing so, they helped secure the Allied victory and claimed their place in Canadian history."

Caroline Dromaguet

Acting Director General, Canadian War Museum.

Harry Lovelace was deployed overseas with the Royal Canadian Mechanical and Electrical Engineers (RCEME) and became a senior Staff-Sergeant responsible for 800 troops at the regiment's tank and heavy-equipment workshop in Borden , England .

was deployed overseas with the Royal Canadian Mechanical and Electrical Engineers (RCEME) and became a senior Staff-Sergeant responsible for 800 troops at the regiment's tank and heavy-equipment workshop in , . In 2015, the Canadian Army named its newest heavy-tank armoured recovery vehicle Lovelace in Harry Lovelace's memory. His story and medal are part of the RCEME Museum in Ontario .

in memory. His story and medal are part of the RCEME Museum in . Staff- Sergeant Lovelace was awarded Canadian Army patents on a number of devices, many of which were adopted across the military and in the civilian corporate sector.

