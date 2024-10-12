HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to sharing the stories of the people, places, and events who have contributed to our country's rich and diverse heritage.

Remembrance Day, 1990s / Source: Prosser Family (CNW Group/Parks Canada (HQ))

Today, Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour paid tribute to Mr. Floyd H. Prosser through Parks Canada's Hometown Heroes program on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada. The ceremony was held in Halifax, Nova Scotia at the Halifax Citadel National Historic Site in the presence of dignitaries and family members.

Mr. Floyd H. Prosser

Born in 1920 in Elgin, New Brunswick, Floyd H. Prosser enlisted in the Canadian Army Active Service Force in 1941 in Moncton, New Brunswick. Transferred overseas, Prosser trained for 2 years with the tanks in England and Scotland before being sent to Italy in 1943. Prosser was present at many of the 1st Canadian Armoured Brigade's famous battles and in addition to the tough enemy soldiers they were fighting, he and the other Canadian troops endured the extreme weather condition of hot summers and frigid winters. After leaving Italy, Prosser landed in France in March of 1945 when the 1st Canadian Armoured Brigade was sent to support the liberation of Europe. During his time away, he saw Winston Churchill, and King George VI in person as he stood on guard for inspection. In addition, he, along with other Canadian troops was blessed by the Pope when they arrived in Rome.

He returned home to civilian life in 1946 after serving nearly 5 years away from home, working as an industrial electrician for Westinghouse Canada until his retirement in 1975. After retirement, he became actively involved with the Royal Canadian Legion and visited fellow veterans who were in the hospital.

To mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day in 2024, Parks Canada is honoured to add Floyd H. Prosser to the Hometown Heroes program. This individual joins a growing list of Canadians who have been recognized for their contributions as strong community leaders who are in alignment with the Parks Canada mandate and its priorities, and for their efforts to help protect and promote natural and cultural heritage in Canada as part of the Hometown Heroes program. His story will be added to the Fortress Halifax: A City Shaped by Conflict exhibit at Halifax Citadel National Historic Site in a display dedicated entirely to Parks Canada Hometown Heroes from across the country.

Quotes

"It is my privilege, on behalf of the Government of Canada, to recognize Mr. Floyd H. Prosser as a Parks Canada Hometown Hero for his remarkable service and lasting impact on his community and country. By highlighting the stories of individuals like Mr. Prosser, we not only express our gratitude for their sacrifices but also preserve their legacy to inspire and educate future generations of Canadians."

Darren Fisher

Member of Parliament Dartmouth-Cole Harbour

"Parks Canada's Hometown Heroes program celebrates the outstanding contributions of individuals like Mr. Floyd H. Prosser, whose dedication and service during WWII exemplify true courage and commitment. His legacy is an inspiration to us all, showing how one person can help shape the future of their community and country. I encourage everyone to explore the stories of Mr. Prosser and other remarkable Canadians in this program."

Ron Hallman

President and Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada

Quick Facts

For his service to his country, Floyd H. Prosser was awarded the 1939-1945 Star, The Italy Star, The France and Germany Star, The Defence Medal, The Canadian Volunteer Service Medal with Overseas Bar and the War Medal.

was awarded the 1939-1945 Star, The Italy Star, The and Germany Star, The Defence Medal, The Canadian Volunteer Service Medal with Overseas Bar and the War Medal. Prosser was an ardent supporter of the Royal Canadian Legion and provided support to fellow veterans with regular visits to the hospital to see them. Even in death, Mr. Prosser supported the legion with a request that donations in memorial be made to his legion branch.

Halifax played an important role during the World Wars as an assembly point for supply convoys and troops heading overseas. During the First World War, Halifax was the last bit of Canadian soil on which many troops would tread, and the first when they returned.

played an important role during the World Wars as an assembly point for supply convoys and troops heading overseas. During the First World War, was the last bit of Canadian soil on which many troops would tread, and the first when they returned. Launched by Parks Canada in 2015 as a community-based initiative, the Hometown Heroes program originally honoured and told the stories of ordinary citizens, both military and civilian, who contributed to Allied efforts during the First and Second World Wars. Today, the program is evolving to also recognize exceptional individuals from diverse backgrounds who have a connection or association to places administered by Parks Canada or to the Parks Canada mandate; to protect and present Canada's history and natural heritage. To date, more than 140 Canadians from across the country have been recognized.

