The Government of Canada has announced a call for applications for the Independent Advisory Board on Eligibility for Journalism Tax Measures
27 Oct, 2023, 14:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada has announced a call for applications for new members for the Independent Advisory Board on Eligibility for Journalism Tax Measures (Advisory Board).
The Advisory Board is an independent body whose mandate is to:
- provide an independent assessment and a non-binding recommendation to the Minister of National Revenue (Minister) as to whether an organization that applies for designation as a qualified Canadian journalism organization (QCJO) satisfies certain conditions set out in the Income Tax Act; and
- provide advice on any other matter relating to any journalism tax measure that the Minister refers to the Advisory Board.
To learn more about the Advisory Board and to view its annual reports, visit Independent Advisory Board on Eligibility for Journalism Tax Measures.
Advisory Board members are appointed by the Governor in Council – the Governor General, on the advice of the King's Privy Council of Canada (Cabinet). The call for applications follows the Governor in Council selection process which is an open, transparent and merit-based process.
We invite applicants to apply to the following positions, as posted on the Governor in Council appointment opportunities web page:
A review of applications will begin on November 23, 2023. Applications will continue to be accepted after this date and may be considered until appointments are made.
Visit the Governor in Council website for more information on how to apply.
"A strong, free and independent press is essential to our democracy. The Independent Advisory Board on Eligibility for Journalism Tax Measures plays an important role by assisting the Government in delivering support for Canadian journalism organizations. People from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply for membership on the Advisory Board."
- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue
- The Government proposed tax measures to support journalism in Budget 2019 and the legislation received Royal Assent on June 21st, 2019.
- In March 2020, as a result of the tax measures to support Canadian journalism organizations, the Government created the Independent Advisory Board on Eligibility for Journalism Tax Measures by way of Order in Council and appointed its first members.
- The Advisory Board is mandated to provide an independent assessment and make written, non-binding recommendations as to whether an organization meets certain criteria to be designated as a QCJO, which is the gateway to be eligible for the tax measures that support Canadian journalism.
- Independent Advisory Board on Eligibility for Journalism Tax Measures
- Apply to become a member of the Independent Advisory Board on Eligibility for Journalism Tax Measures
- Governor in Council appointments – How to apply
Simon Lafortune
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of National Revenue
[email protected]
Media Relations
Canada Revenue Agency
613-948-8366 [email protected]
