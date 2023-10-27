OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada has announced a call for applications for new members for the Independent Advisory Board on Eligibility for Journalism Tax Measures (Advisory Board).

The Advisory Board is an independent body whose mandate is to:

provide an independent assessment and a non-binding recommendation to the Minister of National Revenue (Minister) as to whether an organization that applies for designation as a qualified Canadian journalism organization (QCJO) satisfies certain conditions set out in the Income Tax Act; and

provide advice on any other matter relating to any journalism tax measure that the Minister refers to the Advisory Board.

To learn more about the Advisory Board and to view its annual reports, visit Independent Advisory Board on Eligibility for Journalism Tax Measures.

Advisory Board members are appointed by the Governor in Council – the Governor General, on the advice of the King's Privy Council of Canada (Cabinet). The call for applications follows the Governor in Council selection process which is an open, transparent and merit-based process.

We invite applicants to apply to the following positions, as posted on the Governor in Council appointment opportunities web page:

A review of applications will begin on November 23, 2023. Applications will continue to be accepted after this date and may be considered until appointments are made.

Visit the Governor in Council website for more information on how to apply.

Quotes

"A strong, free and independent press is essential to our democracy. The Independent Advisory Board on Eligibility for Journalism Tax Measures plays an important role by assisting the Government in delivering support for Canadian journalism organizations. People from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply for membership on the Advisory Board."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue

Quick Facts

The Government proposed tax measures to support journalism in Budget 2019 and the legislation received Royal Assent on June 21st, 2019 .

. In March 2020 , as a result of the tax measures to support Canadian journalism organizations, the Government created the Independent Advisory Board on Eligibility for Journalism Tax Measures by way of Order in Council and appointed its first members.

, as a result of the tax measures to support Canadian journalism organizations, the Government created the Independent Advisory Board on Eligibility for Journalism Tax Measures by way of Order in Council and appointed its first members. The Advisory Board is mandated to provide an independent assessment and make written, non-binding recommendations as to whether an organization meets certain criteria to be designated as a QCJO, which is the gateway to be eligible for the tax measures that support Canadian journalism.

Associated Links

Contacts

Simon Lafortune

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of National Revenue

[email protected]

Media Relations

Canada Revenue Agency

613-948-8366 [email protected]

Stay connected

Follow the CRA on Facebook

Follow the CRA on Twitter – @CanRevAgency

Follow the CRA on LinkedIn

Follow the CRA on Instagram

Subscribe to a CRA electronic mailing list

Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader

You can also watch our tax-related videos on YouTube

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency