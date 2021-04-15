The Government of Canada makes historic investments in Manitoba under the Action Plan for Official Languages

WINNIPEG, MB, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Official-language minority communities in Canada face considerable challenges to maintain their language and their identity. To ensure the vitality and future of linguistic minority communities, the Government of Canada is making real investments so that all Canadians can reap the economic and cultural benefits of our official languages.

Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, confirmed that the Government of Canada has invested $3.5 million in 2020–2021 program funding to 19 organizations in Manitoba, a funding increase of 49 percent since 2018, with four additional organizations receiving funding. She made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages.

The Union nationale métisse Saint-Joseph du Manitoba, Maison Gabrielle-Roy, Association des radios communautaires de l'Ouest et des territoires and Réseau des grands espaces received program funding for the first time due to additional funding. The increase also allowed programming funding for the Réseau communautaire initiative of the Société de la francophonie du Manitoba.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada has a clear vision of a strong Canadian Francophonie that is inclusive, relevant and secure from coast to coast to coast. Our government is proud to be taking concrete action to ensure the future of official-language minority communities, and to deliver on our commitment to increase funding to community organizations that are making a real and lasting impact."

—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

"Our Francophone organizations in Manitoba are vital to coordinating and mobilizing efforts to protect French-language rights, increasing opportunities for economic and community growth, and ensuring that French-speaking Manitobans have access to services, programs and activities in their language. Through the increased investments we're making under the Action Plan for Official Languages, our government is demonstrating our support of the important work they do."

—The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Member of Parliament (Saint-Boniface)

"Official–language minority communities in Canada are driven by passion, energy, and a core belief in the economic and cultural value of a strong bilingual presence. Our government is making investments now so that all Canadians may benefit from a stronger, more resilient Francophonie here in Manitoba and across the country."

—Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedDev Ontario and Official Languages)

"The Société de la francophonie manitobaine is grateful for the cooperation of the Government of Canada in supporting official-language minority communities. This demonstrates the principle of 'for and by'—that we accept the fact that a local community is best equipped to determine its needs and how to meet them. The funding provided to community organizations allow us to roll up our sleeves together and focus on real results that contribute to the vitality of our diverse community."

—Christian Monnin, Chair, Société de la francophonie manitobaine

Quick Facts

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2018–2023: Investing in Our Future proposes an unprecedented investment of $2.7 billion over five years, including $500 million in new funding, to support official-language minority communities and promote bilingualism across the country.

On February 19, in the document English and French: Towards a substantive equality of official languages in Canada, Minister Joly unveiled the Government of Canada's intentions to modernize and strengthen the Official Languages Act and related instruments. This document proposes a range of changes and new measures to achieve a new linguistic balance in the country.

Associated Links

Action Plan for Official Languages 2018–2023: Investing in Our Future

English and French: Towards a substantive equality of official languages in Canada

BACKGROUNDER

CLIENT NAME 2018–2019 FUNDING

(BEFORE ACTION

PLAN) TOTAL ALLOCATION

IN 2020–2021 ASSOCIATION CULTURELLE DE LA FRANCOPHONIE

MANITOBAINE INC. $100,000 $120,000 ASSOCIATION DES MUNICIPALITÉS BILINGUES DU

MANITOBA INC. $110,000 $132,000 ASSOCIATION DES RADIOS COMMUNAUTAIRES DE

L'OUEST ET DES TERRITOIRES * N/A $100,000 CANADIAN PARENTS FOR FRENCH MANITOBA INC. $149,330 $179,196 LE CONSEIL DE DÉVELOPPEMENT ÉCONOMIQUE DES

MUNICIPALITÉS BILINGUES DU MANITOBA INC. $165,000 $198,000 CONSEIL JEUNESSE PROVINCIAL INC. $175,000 $210,000 DIRECTORAT DE L'ACTIVITÉ SPORTIVE DU MANITOBA

INC. $50,000 $60,000 FÉDÉRATION DES PARENTS DE LA FRANCOPHONIE

MANITOBAINE INC. $209,000 $275,000 LA FÉDÉRATION DES AÎNÉS DE LA FRANCOPHONIE

MANITOBAINE INC. $61,750 $80,000 LA MAISON DES ARTISTES VISUELS FRANCOPHONES

INC. $75,000 $90,000 LA MAISON GABRIELLE-ROY INC. N/A $60,000 LA SOCIÉTÉ HISTORIQUE DE SAINT-BONIFACE $70,000 $95,000 LE 100 NONS INC. $95,000 $114,000 LE CENTRE CULTUREL FRANCO-MANITOBAIN $155,000 $195,000 LE CERCLE MOLIÈRE INC. $140,000 $168,000 RADIO COMMUNAUTAIRE DU MANITOBA INC. $110,000 $132,000 RÉSEAU DES GRANDS ESPACES * N/A $60,000 SOCIÉTÉ DE LA FRANCOPHONIE MANITOBAINE INC. $679,150 $1,095,000 UNION NATIONALE MÉTISSE SAINT-JOSEPH DU

MANITOBA N/A $125,000 TOTAL $2,344,230 $3,488,196

Note: Organizations with N/A in the 2018–2019 column did not receive programming funding in that period.

*These organizations receive funding for interprovincial/interterritorial programming.

