Created in 1901 around a pulp and paper mill, this site is a fine example of a company village built to retain its workforce. It is set apart by the diversity of its houses and by a wide range of institutional and commercial buildings for an industrial complex of the time.

On September 13, Yolande Cohen, representative of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, highlighted the national historic significance of the Historical Village of Val-Jalbert. A special ceremony was held in Chambord, in the heart of the Historical Village of Val-Jalbert, to unveil a commemorative plaque.

The closure of the factory in 1927 caused the gradual abandonment of the site, which became a "ghost village." The conservation and presentation of this site since the 1960s is part of a movement to save the country's built heritage. Today, the preservation and authenticity of the place attracts thousands of visitors who discover its rich history and relive its heyday.

Through the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, the Government of Canada commemorates the significant places, people and events that shaped our country to help Canadians and youth connect with their past. The commemoration process relies heavily on public nominations. To date, over 2,200 subjects have been designated.

National historic designations reflect turning points in Canada's history. Together they tell the story of who we are and bring us closer to our past, enriching our understanding of ourselves, each other and our country. Heritage sites provide a wide range of cultural, social, economic and environmental benefits to their communities.

"The Government of Canada recognizes the national historic significance of the Historical Village of Val-Jalbert. Thanks to the authenticity and preservation of the built environment, we have the chance to better understand a part of our country's industrial past. Places like the Historical Village of Val-Jalbert tell the story of who we are and bring us closer to our past. I encourage all Canadians to learn more about our country's history."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of the Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"The Board of Directors and the entire staff of the Historical Village of Val-Jalbert are honoured to have their site recognized as a National Historic Site. This recognition underlines the work and perseverance of the founding pioneers (Damase Jalbert and J.E.A. Dubuc) and of all the following managers who contributed to the restoration and conservation of the heritage of this world-renowned open-air museum."

Jacques Girard

Chair of the Board of Directors of the Corporation du parc régional de Val-Jalbert

The Historical Village of Val-Jalbert, with an area of approximately 1.7 square kilometres, is located in the Regional County Municipality (RCM) of Domaine-du-Roy, southwest of Lac Saint-Jean, or Pekuakami in Ilnu. Since 2009, the RCM of Domaine-du-Roy has managed the site.

The village and its facilities are located on the banks of the Ouiatchouan River ("much-travelled place" in Ilnu). The river's waterfall fed the mill to make wood pulp.

The Historical Village of Val-Jalbert is a fine example of a company village built to retain its workforce. Created in 1901 around a pulp and paper mill, this village is set apart by the diversity of its houses and by a wide range of institutional and commercial buildings for an industrial complex of the time. In the early 1920s, comfort characterized life in Val-Jalbert.

The vast majority of nominations brought forward for the consideration of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada originate from members of the public. For more information on the Board and how to submit a nomination, please visit Parks Canada's website: www.pc.gc.ca/hsmbc.

