Thanks to the hard work of many community partners and a $7.5 million investment from the Government of Canada's Rapid Housing Initiative, this project, located at 122 Baseline Road West, offers Londoners and their families at risk of or experiencing homelessness with a safe, stable, and affordable place to call home. This building consists of a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom units

Continued investments under the Rapid Housing Initiative will help communities across Canada, including London, to build back better by creating more jobs in the construction and housing sectors, grow the middle class and get closer to eliminating chronic homelessness in Canada.

Quotes:

"Seeing this housing complex open and already helping at-risk individuals and families turn their lives around is exactly what our government has been working hard to achieve across the country, especially at a time when housing is so central to our well-being. This is one of the ways our National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"We have seen how COVID-19 has exacerbated existing housing and homelessness challenges and without urgent action by the Government of Canada, the pandemic could lead to a dramatic increase in homelessness. Creating housing supply rapidly to address this housing crisis is a priority for our Government. This new funding is part of our commitment to confronting the severe housing needs across the country. It will provide immediate support to create safe and stable housing to thousands of vulnerable individuals and families." – Peter Fragiskatos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for London North Centre

"Everyone deserves a roof over their head and a safe place to call home. Today is a great day since the opening of this new housing complex will have a huge impact on our most vulnerable citizens who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of being homeless. The availability of affordable housing is scarce in our region. These new homes will make a real difference in ending the cycle of homelessness in London."– Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West

"London City Council has made historic investments as part of our 'Roadmap to 3,000 Affordable Units.' Londoners understand this is an issue that impacts all of us, either directly or indirectly, and so it is an issue that requires a commitment from all of us to solve. Ultimately, however, no municipality can do it alone. That is why partnerships such as those which we enjoy with the Federal Government and the Rapid Housing Initiative are so vital. These investments are not only life-changing, they are life-saving." – Ed Holder, Mayor of the city of London

Quick facts:

The Rapid Housing Initiative is delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the National Housing Strategy (NHS).

The RHI was a $1 billion program that was initially launched in October 2020 to help address urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians, especially in the context of COVID-19, through the rapid construction of affordable housing.

The first phase of the RHI was successful, and $1.5 billion was added to the program in Budget 2021. This investment is divided into two streams:

The Cities Stream: $500 million in funding to municipalities across Canada.

in funding to municipalities across .

The Projects Stream: $1 billion will be allocated to eligible applications submitted during the RHI's initial application period last fall and having not yet received funding.

Close to 33% per cent of the combined RHI funding has gone towards women-focused housing projects. The units will be built within 12 months of when funding is provided to program applicants.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including: women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, LGBTQ2 individuals, racialized and Black Canadians, and recent immigrants or refugees.

