The Government of Canada calls for stronger international cooperation on digital governance at UNESCO

The government reaffirms its firm commitment as an active and determined partner to support the principles of the 2005 UNESCO Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions in a digital world

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - For several decades, the Government of Canada has acted as leader and defender of cultural sovereignty. Today, it is helping ensure that it does not fall solely into the hands of digital giants. Canada reaffirms its desire to act collectively so that the fundamental values of the 2005 UNESCO Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions are not only preserved but strengthened—and that the digital environment can remain a lever for cultural diversification.

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced that Canada is more firmly committed than ever to protecting cultural heritage, which is fundamental to the identity, social cohesion, economic sustainability, peace and security of the international community in the digital age. The government is working tirelessly to guarantee a future where all cultural expressions are valued, both on our screens and in our everyday lives.

We are at a decisive turning point: the rise of digital platforms and technologies offers unprecedented opportunities for the creative sector, but it also raises major challenges in terms of regulation, fairness, protection of cultural identities and linguistic diversity. We will continue to take a close look at the rapidly developing world of artificial intelligence (AI) and adapt to the risks and opportunities it brings.

As a member of UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee for the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions, Canada raised these issues at the Committee's 18th session, which was held in Paris from February 11 to 14. At this meeting, Canada worked with the other Parties to the Convention to advance the implementation of the recommendations of the UNESCO Reflection Group on the diversity of cultural expressions in the digital environment.

This work, which began here in Canada—in cooperation with the Government of Quebec and informed by civil society—at the group's inaugural meeting in the spring of 2024, is essential to better understand the complex issues of this evolving ecosystem. It highlights the immense challenges that many countries continue to face.

Canada is already fully committed to several of the general objectives put forward by the experts, such as promoting cooperation on cultural and linguistic diversity, fostering inclusive AI ecosystems and strengthening capacity in developing countries.

Consult Canada's Quadrennial Periodic Report on the Implementation of the UNESCO Convention, which demonstrates the collective effort of our many partners, including the provinces and territories, major Canadian cultural institutions, and civil society, to highlight our support for the protection and promotion of the diversity of cultural expressions.

Quotes

"We are reaching a new step in the protection and promotion of cultural diversity. Canada recognizes the urgency to take action to preserve our wealth of cultural expressions in an ever-changing world. We are proud to actively support UNESCO's efforts to advance several key files in the digital environment. We have already taken numerous measures at the national level to adapt our laws and cultural programs to reflect this new reality. Canada supports the work of the experts at UNESCO to implement the Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions in the digital environment."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

The Convention is a fundamental pillar in the construction of open, equitable and inclusive societies. It also represents a moral commitment to present and future generations. For nearly 20 years, it has guided us in developing innovative cultural policies that serve artists and cultural industries, and support Canada's linguistic diversity.

In the past year, Canada played an important role in the implementation of an international group of 18 independent experts tasked with reflecting upon and making recommendations to the Parties to the UNESCO Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions ("2005 Convention") on four themes: the linguistic diversity of cultural content, the discoverability of local and national cultural content, greater transparency on digital platforms, and the impact of artificial intelligence on the cultural and creative industries.

To date, Canada has contributed more than $5.5 million to UNESCO's Emergency Heritage Fund to protect endangered world heritage and ensure a cultural legacy for future generations.

Canada was the first country to ratify the 2005 UNESCO Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions. Canadian Heritage played a key role in its development and remains the department responsible for its implementation in Canada. The 2005 Convention, which now has 158 signatories, is an essential instrument for ensuring the diversity of cultural expressions in all environments, including the digital environment.

Related Products

Recommendations of the Reflection Group on the Diversity of Cultural Expressions in the Digital Environment



2005 UNESCO Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions – Quadrennial Periodic Report Canada 2024 on the Implementation of the UNESCO Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions



Canada and Quebec are co-organizing the first meeting of the UNESCO Group of Experts on the diversity of cultural expression in the digital environment

Associated Links

2005 Convention on Diversity of Cultural Expressions



Promoting our cultures in the digital age – Report on the day of reflection with speakers from the cultural, academic and legal fields in the lead-up to UNESCO's work on the digital age

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Charles Thibault-Béland, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]