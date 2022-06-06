The Government of Canada calls for applications to fill the new position of Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia

The appointment opportunity for the first Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia has now been posted

OTTAWA, ON, June 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Islamophobia and hate, in any form, have no place in Canada. The Government of Canada stands with and supports Muslim communities across Canada and reaffirms its commitment to take action to denounce and tackle Islamophobia and hate-fueled violence.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, announced that the Notice of Appointment Opportunity, which invites applicants to submit their candidacy for the new position of Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia, has been posted on the Governor in Council Appointments website.

The Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia will serve as a champion, advisor, expert and representative to the Canadian government, for the purpose of enhancing efforts to combat Islamophobia and to address barriers facing Muslim communities, and promoting awareness of the diverse and intersectional identities of Muslims in Canada. The Special Representative will collaborate with domestic partners, institutions and stakeholders to support Canada's efforts to combat Islamophobia, anti-Muslim hate, systemic racism, racial discrimination and religious intolerance.

The Government of Canada is committed to an open, transparent and merit-based selection process. To fulfill this role, qualified candidates must have the knowledge and understanding of Muslim communities across Canada, preferably based on lived experience.

A detailed description of the education, experience, knowledge, skills and abilities required for the position is provided in the Notice of Appointment Opportunity, which reflects what we heard during the National Summit on Islamophobia held in July 2021 and also through the ongoing work of the Federal Anti-Racism Secretariat with members of racialized, and religious minority communities, as well as Indigenous peoples.

Eligible candidates are encouraged to submit their applications by July 6.

"As we commemorate the one-year anniversary of the London attack and the five-year anniversary of the Québec Mosque shooting, the urgency for our government to take further actions to combat hate and all forms of racism is evident. Our government has listened to the lived experiences of Muslim communities from across the country and is stepping up its efforts in the fight against Islamophobia. The launch of applications for the Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia is another important step in building a safer, stronger, and more inclusive and equitable future for all."

—The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

As defined in Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy, Islamophobia includes racism, stereotypes, prejudice, fear or acts of hostility directed towards individual Muslims or followers of Islam in general.

On July 22, 2021, the Government of Canada hosted a National Summit on Islamophobia, which helped to identify ways the federal government could work with Muslim communities to implement federal anti-racism initiatives that specifically address Islamophobia and hate-fueled violence.

To push back against religious discrimination, hateful rhetoric and racism at home, Budget 2022 proposes new resources to support the new Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia.

Recognizing that Canada's fight against racism is far from over, Budget 2022 proposes to provide $85 million over four years, starting in 2022-23, to support the work underway to launch a new Anti-Racism Strategy and National Action Plan on Combatting Hate.

