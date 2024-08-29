The Government of Canada appoints two new members to the National Housing Council

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Minister Sean Fraser announced the appointment of Dr. Teresa Goldstein and Jennifer Keesmaat to the National Housing Council.

Dr. Teresa Goldstein has had a distinguished career in urban planning – specializing in community development, affordability, and growth – and has made extensive contributions to regional planning initiatives.

Jennifer Keesmaat is a globally recognized leader in urban planning, housing, and the development of complete communities. She has worked with cities around the world to promote sustainable and inclusive community planning, and has provided expert guidance to national governments on every continent.

Dr. Goldstein and Ms. Keesmaat bring extensive knowledge and expertise having worked across the housing sector including with private, public, and not-for-profit organisations, as well as academic institutions. They, along with the rest of the Council, will provide advice to the Minister to further the federal government's housing policy.

"I am happy to welcome Dr. Goldstein and Ms. Keesmaat to the National Housing Council. Their expertise and dedication will be an incredible asset to the Council in its efforts to help address housing challenges across Canada and helping us ensure that everyone has a safe and affordable place to call home."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"I am proud to welcome two new members to the National Housing Council. The strength of the Council comes from its members. Dr. Goldstein and Ms. Keesmaat's experience and expertise will play a crucial role in support of the Council's mandate to further housing policy and improve the effectiveness of the National Housing Strategy."

Tim Richter, Co-Chair, National Housing Council and President & CEO of the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness

"I am deeply humbled by this appointment to the National Housing Council. Housing is fundamentally at the heart of improving people's lives, and I am truly honored to contribute to advancing the important work of housing across our country."

Dr. Teresa Goldstein, Urban Planning and Housing Advocate, and Adjunct Assistant Professor, University of Calgary

"While the challenge of housing all Canadians has never been more complex, I am confident that with determination and collaboration, we can overcome these barriers and pioneer new frameworks for housing delivery. I am committed to working alongside my fellow council members to develop bold, innovative strategies that address our housing challenges and build vibrant communities where every Canadian has the opportunity to thrive."

Jennifer Keesmaat, President and CEO, Collecdev Markee

The National Housing Strategy Act (the Act) of 2019 recognizes the right to adequate housing as a fundamental human right, as recognized in the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

A human rights-based approach to housing forms the foundation for Canada's first-ever National Housing Strategy.

first-ever National Housing Strategy. Earlier this year, the federal government launched Canada's Housing Plan, laying out a bold strategy to end the housing crisis. It focuses on building more homes, making it easier to rent or own a home, and helping Canadians who can't afford a home.

About National Housing Council

The National Housing Council is an advisory body that promotes participation and inclusion in the development of Canada's housing policy. It contributes to the success of the National Housing Strategy with the aim of improving housing outcomes for everyone in Canada.

The Council brings together committed experts with diverse experience from across Canada. They advise the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities on housing issues in Canada and on the government's housing policies.

