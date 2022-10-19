The Government of Canada announces the new dates for the public consultation on hydrology for the Lac-Mégantic rail bypass project

LAC-MÉGANTIC, QC, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - July 6, 2013 is a date that has marked our country. No community should ever have to live through what Lac-Mégantic experienced. This is why the Government of Canada is committed to making the rail bypass a reality. This will usher in a new beginning for the people in the area. This important project must include ongoing collaboration with people in the community, keeping them informed every step of the way.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, is announcing new dates and details for the public consultation on hydrology and measures to mitigate the potential impacts of the Lac-Mégantic rail bypass project.

The online public consultation will be held from October 24 to November 25, 2022. During this period, citizens can consult expert reports on hydrology, as well as proposed mitigation and follow-up measures. They will also be able to submit their comments by email at [email protected] , or by mail.

Public information sessions will also be held during the consultation period to explain the various reports:

In person, in an "open house" format and by invitation only: on November 7 (for citizens directly affected by the project)

(for citizens directly affected by the project) In person, in an "open house" format, including two town halls with a presentation and question period: on November 8 (open to all)

(open to all) Virtually: on November 9 (open to all)

The in-person sessions will be held at the Centre sportif Mégantic in Lac-Mégantic. During these sessions, members of the public will be able to learn about the project and ask questions directly to experts.

For details about the consultation and information sessions, visit the Transport Canada website at www.canada.ca/consultation-lac-megantic-bypass .

Quotes

"We know how important and expected this consultation is for the community. For us, it is equally important to do things correctly and listen to everyone's needs. That's why we have collaborated with our partners in recent weeks to improve the information presented to the public during this consultation. Citizens will now be invited to give us their feedback."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"The people of Lac-Mégantic, Nantes and Frontenac can trust that our government is listening. We value their concerns, which are paramount in the realization of the bypass. I hope that many of them will take the opportunity of this consultation to express themselves."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau

Member of Parliament for Compton-Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

