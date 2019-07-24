The Government of Canada announces funding to support tourism in the Haute-Gaspésie region

Exploramer obtains $500,000 to enhance its tourism offer

SAINTE-ANNE-DES-MONTS, QC, July 24, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The tourism sector helps promote our culture, our beautiful landscapes and the unique experiences offered in our country around the world. Tourism generates significant economic benefits in the Gaspésie region, and accounts for one in every ten jobs in Canada. This is why the Government of Canada is investing in tourism sector businesses and products.

Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie‒Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, announced a $500,000 investment that will allow the Exploramer museum to acquire a new sea vessel for its marine excursions, as well as equipment related to the proposed scientific themes. The project will create four good full-time jobs for the entire period of the marine excursions. The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie.

Government of Canada funding for projects such as this one by Exploramer will allow Canadians and visitors to Canada to discover and experience the Saint-Lawrence River on board a new and much larger and greener vessel.

This non-repayable financial assistance is being made through the Canadian Experiences Fund (CEF), which supports Canadian businesses and organizations seeking to create, improve or enhance tourism products, facilities or experiences. In Quebec, the FEC is implemented by Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

This announcement is further to Minister Joly's announcement of the new tourism strategy: Creating Middle Class Jobs: A Federal Tourism Growth Strategy.

Quotes

"For too long, the tourism sector has been snubbed by a certain elite. With our new federal tourism strategy, we are giving a strong voice to the country's 1.8 million workers, and we are supporting projects in the regions, like the Exploramer project that allows visitors to discover the natural wonders of the Gaspésie region. Together, we will take advantage of the global tourism boom to diversify our local economies and create good jobs for our families."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie

"Tourism generates significant economic benefits in the Gaspésie and Îles-de-la-Madeleine regions. It helps us, not only to create jobs, but also to diversify and energize our communities. This is why the Government of Canada wholeheartedly supports projects such as the Exploramer project that have a positive impact on tourism and the local economy; that further showcase the incomparable assets all around us; and which resonate well beyond the Gaspésie region."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie‒Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue

"Innovation is not exclusive to big cities—it is taking place in all regions of Canada. This is why our regional development agencies play a key role in helping businesses translate their innovations into economic growth and good-quality jobs for Canadians. Through the Canadian Experiences Fund, our government is investing in the development of our tourism sector and in the economic potential of our communities."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

Tourism represents more than 2% of Canada's gross domestic product.

gross domestic product. Tourism supports more than 1.8 million jobs in Canada .

. In Quebec , 402,000 people work in the tourism industry.

, 402,000 people work in the tourism industry. The new federal tourism strategy will create more than 54,000 jobs in Canada and increase the economic benefits by over 25%.

and increase the economic benefits by over 25%. The regional development agencies help support Canadian innovation through the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program, and in conjunction with the three flagship platforms, namely the Industrial Research Assistance Program, the Strategic Innovation Fund and the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service.

To find out more about CED and its priorities, see the2019–2020 Departmental Plan or visit www.dec-ced.gc.ca.

Stay connected

Keep up to date with Canadian tourism @cdntourism on Twitter and Instagram, and join the conversation using the hashtag #cdntourismjobs.

Follow CED on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube

Follow Exploramer on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Jeremy Ghio, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, Jeremy.Ghio@canada.ca; Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca