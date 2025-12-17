CED contribution enables Québec manufacturing business to develop its solar panel structure solution and deploy its international marketing strategy.

QUÉBEC, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Today, Steeve Lavoie, Member of Parliament for Beauport–Limoilou, is announcing, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, a repayable contribution of $400,000 for Opsun Systems Inc. Thanks to CED's investment, the manufacturing business will be able to design new products and optimize its marketing on foreign markets, thereby strengthening its presence outside Canada. Opsun Systems is a Quebec SME specializing in the design and manufacture of solar structures for residential, commercial and industrial buildings with flat or inclined roofs, designed to maximize energy production in Canadian climate conditions.

This investment is part of the plan to strengthen the resilience and competitiveness of the manufacturing industry, in addition to supporting the growth of homegrown businesses so they can better integrate into Canadian value chains.

Across Quebec, manufacturers play a key role in regional economic vitality. They innovate, produce, export and help build a stronger, more unified Canadian economy. By leveraging manufacturing businesses in our regions, the Government of Canada is investing in the country's pride, sustainability and economic sovereignty. Products made here at home, by Canadian entrepreneurs, are finding their place in our supply chains and in the daily lives of Canadian consumers.

Quotes

"Homegrown businesses are at the heart of our economy. By supporting Opsun Systems, we are investing in productivity, innovation and competitiveness in Quebec's manufacturing sector. This is also a concrete way to leverage our very own talent and know-how, key strengths to build a stronger, more resilient and proudly Canadian economy."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic–Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"SMEs play a central role in community development and are part of our government's economic growth plan. By working with them, we are taking concrete steps to help strengthen their operations and their contribution to the regional economy. That is why I am delighted with CED's support for Opsun Systems, whose contribution to the Québec region's economic vitality is undeniable. Without a doubt, the success of this promising project will generate positive spin–offs for the entire region, Quebec and Canada."

Steeve Lavoie, Member of Parliament for Beauport–Limoilou

"CED has always been a trusted partner to Opsun, supporting us over the years in different innovation and growth projects in Canada and internationally. This new funding enables us to pursue our mission: To design sustainable solar structures manufactured right here in Canada."

François Gilles-Gagnon, President, Opsun Systems Inc.

Quick facts

Funding has been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

A pillar of the Quebec economy, the manufacturing sector in 2024 represented 12.3% of the province's GDP and 86.1% of its exports. It included 13,601 businesses, generated global sales of $219.1 billion and employed 501,500 people across the province. (Source: Manufacturiers et Exportateurs du Québec , 2024)

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

