TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Advancing women's economic participation drives economic growth, while boosting the income of Canadian families. Putting more money back in the pockets of Canadian women, leads to more economic independence, while helping to build more resilient communities.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced $3 million over four years for the LEAP Pecaut Centre for Social Impact (LEAP) to increase the economic participation and prosperity of women in Canada, particularly those from equity-deserving groups.

The funding will support the expansion of The Equity Opportunity: Advancing Women's Economic Well-Being project, which first began in 2022. The expansion will include adding two more non-profit community service organizations (for a total of eight) and providing additional support for their programs. Their programs are designed to address systemic barriers that hinder the economic well-being of underrepresented women including youth, at-risk individuals, Indigenous communities, newcomers, low-income women, and gender diverse people.

Projects, such as these, that are funded through Women and Gender Equality Canada, continue to support the full participation of women in economic, social and democratic life. The Government of Canada will continue to collaborate with women's organizations to support initiatives that advance gender equality.

Quotes

"When women have equal opportunities in the workforce, economies thrive. Working with women's organizations on the frontlines is key to addressing the systemic barriers that hold diverse women, back. Today's investment will make sure that LEAP continues to have the resources they need to advance their work and support those who need it most. As last week was Gender Equality Week, we continue to reflect on our progress to advance gender equality in Canada and reaffirm our commitment to building a more equal and inclusive country where everyone can reach their full potential."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"While Canada continues to make advancements toward gender equality, as a country we cannot achieve our full potential when half the population cannot equitably participate in the economy. The issue is complex and rooted in barriers to basic needs, social support, education, and access to the workforce. The Equity Opportunity addresses these complexities by bringing together social impact organizations and corporate and philanthropic partners with diverse perspectives and approaches to meet the needs of women and substantially drive systemic change. LEAP is grateful to welcome WAGE as an important partner in our collective efforts to invest in the most promising interventions that advance women's economic inclusion."

Joan Dea, Board Chair, LEAP Pecaut Centre for Social Impact; Chair and Catalyst of The Equity Opportunity

"This funding commitment reflects the shared priorities of The Equity Opportunity and WAGE's Women's Program, to ensure equitable access for more women and gender-diverse people to advance their economic security and prosperity – especially those who are historically underrepresented. This project builds on critical investments the government has made in the women's sector, which has ensured there are organizations ready to scale. The Equity Opportunity represents LEAP's mission in action, which is to catalyze large-scale social impact by selecting, supporting, and scaling breakthrough social purpose organizations and unleashing the potential of collaboration."

Dr. Lorna Read, Managing Director, LEAP Pecaut Centre for Social Impact

Quick facts

Budget 2023 allocated $160 million over three years, starting in 2023-24, for the Women's Program to provide funding to organizations in Canada that serve women.

over three years, starting in 2023-24, for the Women's Program to provide funding to organizations in that serve women. Women and Gender Equality Canada recently launched two new concurrent calls for proposals. Organizations are being invited to apply for funding through the Women's Economic and Leadership Opportunities Fund , which will support projects that increase women and girls' economic security and prosperity, and the Women's Capacity Fund , which aims to increase organizational and sector capacity.

, which will support projects that increase women and girls' economic security and prosperity, and the , which aims to increase organizational and sector capacity. While the national poverty rate is 8.1 per cent, certain groups of women have higher incidences of poverty including: single mothers (14 per cent); Indigenous women (12 per cent); and women who are Black and/or racialized (12 per cent). (Data Source: Statistics Canada).

